ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Tom Brady jokingly chided Leonard Fournette when he visited the Patriots in free agency

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAnBm_0g3IeW1900

Tom Brady didn’t seem to love the idea of Leonard Fournette joining the Patriots.

Earlier this offseason, Fournette spent a day in Foxborough before re-signing with the Buccaneers. Given that Fournette returned to Tampa Bay the very next day, it looks like he used as the Patriots as leverage .

At the least, he got Brady’s attention.

At minicamp Tuesday, Fournette told reporters that Brady had a humorous reaction to the visit. “What’s your a— doing up there?,” he texted.

It’s not surprising that Brady wanted Fournette back with the Buccaneers. The 2017 first-round pick has resurrected his career in Tampa, ranking sixth among all NFL running backs with 1,266 yards from scrimmage. It was a great encore to his 2020 postseason run, in which he led the Bucs with 448 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns on their way to the Super Bowl. (Fournette rushed for 135 yards in Super Bowl LV as the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs.)

Brady also may enjoy some satisfaction from outmuscling the Patriots in free agency. For years, veteran players took discounted deals to join him in New England.

Now, they’re doing it to play in Tampa. Besides Fournette, Brady has also recruited Rob Gronkowski, , Ndamukong Suh, Richard Sherman and Antonio Brown.

Most of those have worked out -- and one blew up catastrophically. That's a pretty good batting average.

When it comes to recruiting, we can comfortably say Brady is ahead of Belichick.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

$100 million for Payton from Miami Dolphins doesn’t make McDaniel safe

There is a new report that is saying the Miami Dolphins offered $100 million to Sean Payton which might imply Mike McDaniel’s future isn’t secure. The Sun-Sentinels Dave Hyde wrote an article saying that Stephen Ross offered Sean Payton $100 million to coach the Dolphins. We need to break that down a little bit and try to understand what that might mean for the future of Mike McDaniel if it means anything at all.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Foxborough, MA
Tampa, FL
Football
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
JACKSON, MS
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy