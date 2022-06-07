Real Housewives Alum Teddi Mellencamp Proud Of Her Cellulite

Photo: Getty Images

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp clapped back at negative comments about her cellulite on her Instagram on Monday.

Sharing a pic of her red carpet look, Teddi captioned the post, "For anyone messaging me that I shouldn't have worn this dress to @mtvawards because you can see my cellulite. Guess what?! I am proud of it and most of us have it."

Hundreds of fans shared their support for the Bravo alum in the comments, including many Housewives stars.

Embrace your body Teddi! We love you!