ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Real Housewives Alum Teddi Mellencamp Proud Of Her Cellulite

By Tanya Rad
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSBEv_0g3IeQin00
Photo: Getty Images

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp clapped back at negative comments about her cellulite on her Instagram on Monday.

Sharing a pic of her red carpet look, Teddi captioned the post, "For anyone messaging me that I shouldn't have worn this dress to @mtvawards because you can see my cellulite. Guess what?! I am proud of it and most of us have it."

Hundreds of fans shared their support for the Bravo alum in the comments, including many Housewives stars.

Embrace your body Teddi! We love you!

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Page Six

Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Justin Bieber is experiencing paralysis in his face after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.  “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday.  According to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or...
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Harrison Wagoner death update

Jack Wagomer, Kristina Wagoner, Harrison WagonerSoaps She Knows. Harrison Wagoner the 27-year-old son of actors Jack and Kristina Wagoner was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot early on Monday morning June 6th. In 2016 Harrison was missing for 5 days and his father revealed that he feared for his son's life because he dealt with drug and alcohol addiction. NBC News has confirmed that Wagner was found unresponsive in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard and pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 5 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
TODAY.com

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son rocks out while the Rolling Stones perform

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
MUSIC
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy