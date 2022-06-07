ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Case of monkeypox confirmed in Georgia

By Associated Press
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia health officials say the first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the state. The Georgia Department of Public Health announced the news Monday on Twitter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that a suspected case found last week is monkeypox.

The patient lives in the metro Atlanta area. State health officials said the man is isolating at home while they monitor his symptoms and conduct contact tracing.

As of Monday, at least 31 cases have been identified in the United States.

