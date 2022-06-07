ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Ohio helicopter crash

By Associated Press
WHIZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville,...

whiznews.com

KRMG

Five-year-old boy drowns at Oklahoma state park

CADDO COUTNY, Okla. — A 5-year-old boy drowned on Friday near a play area at the Fort Cobb State Park in Caddo County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The boy was with family near the Deer Run playground when he went missing and found in an area of water three-feet deep not moving, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
classiccountry1070.com

Oklahoma woman killed in Turnpike crash

The Kansas Turnpike Authority said an Oklahoma woman was killed when her SUV went out of control and struck a tree, then caught fire. The crash was reported Monday in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Emporia. KTA troopers said 31-year-old Sacha McNack of Oklahoma City was killed in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police Attempting to Find Runaway Juvenile

Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to find a runaway juvenile female. Vanessa Peterson, 15, of Harborcreek, was last seen Tuesday at a residence on Clark Rd. She is known to frequent Harborcreek Township and the City of Erie, according to troopers. Anyone with information on where Peterson may be is...
NBC4 Columbus

Woman breaks fiancé, 4 others out of Ohio prison, sheriff says

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WCMH) – A jailbreak at a Franklin Furnace correctional facility saw five prisoners escape, and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said one of them remains at large. The following inmates were found after running away from the prison, according to the sheriff’s office: Jeffrey Randle Fields, 37, of Cuyahoga Falls Clifford Tyler […]
Wave 3

KSP: Head-on crash on I-65 In Hardin Co. kills Tennessee man

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Tennessee man was killed in a head-on crash on I-65 in Hardin County Monday night. Around 11:02 p.m., a Kentucky State Police trooper was on his way to respond to a non-injury crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway when he came across a separate crash near the 91-mile marker on I-65, the release said.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Mark Whittaker
FOX8 News

Driver involved in South Carolina pursuit found dead in Georgia lake

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C./FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Investigators are asking for help following the discovery of a body in Lake Hartwell. Around 10:00 p.m. Monday, Franklin Co. Georgia deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on I-85 near mile marker 169 after they clocked the car traveling northbound at 125 mph. The car, a 2014 Dodge […]
Calcasieu Parish News

Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Louisiana in Early Morning Head-on Crash on I-20

Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Louisiana in Early Morning Head-on Crash on I-20 Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 5, 2022, shortly after 12:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-20, just east of I-220. An unidentified driver was killed in this crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2011 Ford pickup was traveling east on I-20. At the same time, an unidentified driver was driving a 2018 Ram pickup west in the I-20 eastbound travel lanes. The Ram collided head-on with the Ford, causing both vehicles to exit the road. The Ram caught fire as a result of the crash.
fox29.com

Kentucky suspect shot and killed deputy who let him smoke after arrest

A Kentucky man used a hidden gun to shoot and kill a sheriff's deputy who let him go outside to smoke after an arrest last month. Gary Rowland, 30, was arrested on May 16 on drugs and firearm-related warrants, as well as absconding from parole. A multi-agency team was interviewing...
FOX8 News

NC trooper prays with man battling cancer during traffic stop

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina trooper knelt in prayer in March during a traffic stop with a man who was battling cancer and has since passed, according to an NC State Highway Patrol news release. In March, Trooper Doty stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation in Rowan County. While speaking […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A county jail inmate receiving treatment at an Ohio hospital shot and killed a security guard, pointed the weapon at others and then killed himself in a parking lot, authorities said.The shooting Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.Dayton police said inmate Brian Booth, 30, was receiving treatment when he struggled with Darrell Holderman, 78, and took his gun.Holderman worked for a company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to provide security for inmates who are admitted to hospitals. He sustained multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands during the struggle, police said.After Booth fatally shot Holderman, people ducked for cover as he pointed the gun at them while running down a hallway and into the parking lot, where he killed himself, police said.Booth was being held in the county jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2015 burglary, authorities said.
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Montana woman lodged in Logan County Jail on a felony drug charge

A Montana woman was arrested on a felony drug charge late Sunday afternoon. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they observed a vehicle with an expired tag at the intersection of South Main Street and Gunntown Road. A traffic stop was initiated in the Walmart parking lot. Deputies identified the...

