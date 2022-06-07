ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Central Valley

City of Fresno offering free swimming lessons for kids

By Joyeeta Biswas
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368IX6_0g3IaqcP00 Listen up, parents! With summer fast approaching, the City of Fresno is offering free swimming lessons for kids.

It's a chance for your little ones to beat the heat and learn a new skill.

RELATED: Valley theaters holding $2 film screenings for kids all summer

The lessons will be held in two-week sessions, with the first session starting on June 20 and running through July 1.

Each class will be 25 minutes long and will be held on weekdays.

The city is welcoming all Fresno residents from ages 3 to 17 to attend the lessons.

All you have to do to register your kids for the lessons is call 559-621-7529.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Sick of the heat? Here are free options in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It is heating up in Fresno, and despite the triple digits, it wasn’t hot enough for the cooling centers to be activated. Splash Pads were busy on Friday as buckets of water dropped on children and temperatures quickly climbed. Kiley Bullock lives in Montana but every year after the school year […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Lessons#Sports
KCRA.com

Here are things to do this weekend in Northern California

From the Sacramento Pride festival to Modesto's American Graffiti festival, here is a round-up of events happening this weekend across Northern California. The State Theatre of Modesto presents Glitter Coven’s QUEER: A Burlesque Pride Celebration on Friday. Learn more here. The Sacramento Pride March and Festival takes place at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Tulare teens “step up’ to a challenge

At Tech Preparatory High School in Tulare, a group of students participated in what’s called the “Step Up Youth Challenge.” The group got to work on a project they would call “Ground Zero.”. Their goal was to develop positive coping mechanisms that would help some find...
TULARE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Crews contain fire at former Social Services building in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are working to contain a building fire at the former Social Services building in Downtown Fresno. Officials say they responded to a fire around 6:15 p.m. When they arrived they say there was heavy fire throughout the building, which was currently not in use...
FRESNO, CA
Evie M.

This "boring tourist trap" in Atwater is actually one of spookiest places you could go in California

Air Force One at Castle Air Museum in Atwater, CATaurusEmerald on Wikimedia Commons. Before anyone says anything, I do not consider the Castle Air Museum to be a "boring tourist trap". I have personally worked there when I was younger, and it is far from it. But as kids growing up in Atwater/Merced (AKA "Merdead") all the majority of us knew is it looked like a dusty plane graveyard rather than a place filled with incredible history, bravery, sacrifice, and apparently some ghosts. I have heard it dozens and dozens referred to a "boring tourist trap" when it is in fact the one place you should run to when visiting Atwater/Merced.
ATWATER, CA
FOX26

The Kings Fair going on now through Sunday in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kings Fair is underway in Hanford. The fair opens Thursday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. and runs through the weekend. Enjoy live entertainment, a livestock show, and Jr. livestock auction. There is a variety of vendors, and a midway with rides that provide fun for...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Bullard Grad Says She Was Booted Out of College Because of Counselor’s Screw-Up

Shanti Her-Frazier was looking forward to her freshman year at Arizona State, especially after two years of having to keep her grades up at Bullard High School during the pandemic with virtual learning. The pay-off to her academic hard work was winning admission to the university last fall. She moved...
thesungazette.com

Local shelters “overflowing” as adoption rates slow

VISALIA – Dogs and cats at animal shelters up and down the West Coast are being adopted at alarmingly slow rates, leading to more euthanizations as no-kill shelters fill up to capacity. That’s certainly the case at Valley Oak SPCA in Visalia, whose adoption rates have been cut in half over the past few years.
VISALIA, CA
theshafterpress.com

Local teacher walks across stage as graduate

Golden Oak second grade teacher Ashley Miriles had the opportunity to walk across the stage to collect her diploma from University of California Merced recently, with a little help from her class. Miriles grew up in Shafter and attended Shafter schools throughout her childhood, up to and including graduating from...
SHAFTER, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy