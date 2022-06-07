City of Fresno offering free swimming lessons for kids

Listen up, parents! With summer fast approaching, the City of Fresno is offering free swimming lessons for kids.

It's a chance for your little ones to beat the heat and learn a new skill.

The lessons will be held in two-week sessions, with the first session starting on June 20 and running through July 1.

Each class will be 25 minutes long and will be held on weekdays.

The city is welcoming all Fresno residents from ages 3 to 17 to attend the lessons.

All you have to do to register your kids for the lessons is call 559-621-7529.