Camden, ME

The Important Votes on June 14

 5 days ago

It’s been almost a year since I argued in this blog that we should “Keep Camden Directly Democratic.” The June 14 “town meeting” could be critical for this goal. The most important vote we can make on -- or before -- June 14 is to keep Marc Ratner on the Select...

penbaypilot.com

Agenda set for RSU 71 board meeting June 13

BELFAST — The agenda for the upcoming Regional School Unit 71 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Monday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school’s band room. Advanced registration for the meeting can be completed at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tZUYruE5Rrm_rV5XmwXPrA. AGENDA. I. CALL MEETING...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Town of Union to hold special election Aug. 9 to fill vacancy

UNION — Due to a resignation from the select board, the Town of Union select board voted to hold a special election to fill the position with a term ending June 2023. The board also voted to fill this position in a shortened time frame as allowed by law, according to a news release.
UNION, ME
penbaypilot.com

Gov. Mills announces $4M healthcare workforce program, tours Washburn & Doughty, Bigelow Laboratory

Gov. Janet Mills announced $4 million June 7 from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program for job creation and employment recovery for the healthcare workforce. Mills made the announcement at Sheepscot Valley Health Center in Coopers Mills before touring Washburn and Doughty and Bigelow Laboratory in East Boothbay and Lincolnville Communications in Nobleboro.
MAINE STATE
Local
Maine Government
City
Camden, ME
Maine State
Maine Elections
Camden, ME
Government
penbaypilot.com

June 11 update: Midcoast adds four new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

PBMC Walk-in Care adjusts hours for June 10-11

ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center’s Walk-in Care practice will adjust its hours for Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11. The practice will close at noon on June 10, and will remain closed all day June 11. The practice will reopen at for normal business hours on Sunday, June 12, beginning at 8 a.m.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Cyanobacteria outbreak observed on Damariscotta Lake, says Midcoast Conservancy

EDGECOMB — While performing routine water quality monitoring on June 2, 2022 Midcoast Conservancy’s Damariscotta Lake Watershed Manager Patricia Nease observed what appeared to be cyanobacteria aggregates near the Bunker Hill Boat Launch. Upon further investigation in the following days and in collaboration with scientists from the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, cyanobacteria aggregates were documented throughout the entire lake – the South Arm, Muscongus Bay, and Great Bay.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Yvonne Ingerson Davis, service

A graveside service for Yvonne Rose Ingerson Davis, 65, who passed away February 17, 2022, will be held, Tuesday June 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., at South Parish Cemetery, Ridge Road, Martinsville. To share a memory or story with Yvonne’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com....
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Heath Allen Yeaton, obituary

CUSHING — Heath Allen Yeaton, 44, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home in Cushing. Born in Rockport, January 4, 1978, he was blessed to have two sets of parents: Brad and Roberta Yeaton and Jacqueline and Randy Philbrook. He was one of four boys. Heath attended Cushing schools while ultimately obtaining his General Education Diploma, which he was really proud of.
CUSHING, ME
penbaypilot.com

Challenge on in Hope: Three girls, three yearling Mustangs, 120 days

HOPE — Put three girls, ages 11 to 12, into a paddock with three young mustangs from Antelope Valley, Nevada, and there is bound to be some fun, mischief and in this case, a lot of hard work. The girls spend their afternoons after school, and on weekends, gentling and training the yearlings while the horses — Apollo, Mango and Jasper Cactus – teach the girls about patience, care, and most of all, the art of horse whispering.
HOPE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Free program at Aldermere teaches kids to halter-train calves

ROCKPORT — This summer, Maine Coast Heritage Trust invites youth ages 10 to 18 to get up close and personal with the Belted Galloway calves at Aldermere Farm, a historic saltwater farm preserve located at 20 Russell Avenue in Rockport. Aldermere Farm will host Farm Hands, a free, hands-on...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Paddle the Passagassawakeag River on June 19

BELFAST — Paddle the Passagassawakeag River with the Tide on Sunday, June 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition invites you to paddle your canoe or kayak up the Passagassawakeag River with the help of the rising tide, past an eagle nest to the Head of Tide. When the tide turns, it will take you back down to Belfast.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rosita Oldham Lazar, obituary

CAMDEN — Rosita Oldham Lazar passed away on May 20, 2022 after 88 years of grace, kindness and devotion to her loved ones. Born in Valencia, Spain on June 8, 1933 to a family of Spanish Republicans, Rosita’s early childhood was marked by her home country’s brutal civil war. At age three, she became the youngest of a group of 500 refugee children, known as The Children of Morelia, to be evacuated from the war zone and resettled in Mexico. There, she grew up under the care of her two older sisters, Elisa and Carmina, who fled Spain with her; her relationships with her sisters would remain some of the closest and most important of her life.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Lions serve breakfast to high school seniors following Project Graduation

The Belfast Lions Club recently served breakfast for the Belfast Area High School Class of 2022 seniors returning from their Project Graduation. Every year, Belfast Lions rise early and prepare and serve these sleepy students breakfast after their graduation day and return from an all night Project Graduation celebration. It...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

‘Alan Magee: art is not a solace’ film showing at Cushing Public Library

CUSHING — Alan Magee: art is not a solace, a film documenting the life and work of Cushing artist Alan Magee, will be shown Thursday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m., at the Cushing Public Library. The artist, his wife Monika and David Berez, the film’s co-director and editor, will be present for discussion following the screening.
penbaypilot.com

In a day’s work: Rockport firefighters, police contend with car crashing vet office, transformer fire, Route 17 collision, grocery truck mishap

ROCKPORT — By the time 5 p.m. rolled around for regular June 9 Thursday evening training at the Rockport Fire Department, firefighters had already been together for much of the day responding to multiple incidents that had them, as well as Police Officer Celjeta Bixhaku and North East Mobile Health Services, hurrying from one end of town to the other.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Goose River Golf Club league June 7-8 results

ROCKPORT — Goose River Golf Club’s Twilight and Ladies Leagues continued in action this week. Below are results from the June 7-8 events as reported to the sports department. Twilight League (June 7) A/B Flight Skins. Shane Grindle made 2 on hole #15. C/D Flight Skins. Jon Wickenden...
ROCKPORT, ME

