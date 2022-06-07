The Important Votes on June 14

CAMDEN — Rosita Oldham Lazar passed away on May 20, 2022 after 88 years of grace, kindness and devotion to her loved ones. Born in Valencia, Spain on June 8, 1933 to a family of Spanish Republicans, Rosita’s early childhood was marked by her home country’s brutal civil war. At age three, she became the youngest of a group of 500 refugee children, known as The Children of Morelia, to be evacuated from the war zone and resettled in Mexico. There, she grew up under the care of her two older sisters, Elisa and Carmina, who fled Spain with her; her relationships with her sisters would remain some of the closest and most important of her life.

