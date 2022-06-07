ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila, NM

Black Fire could soon become second largest blaze in New Mexico history. Here's the latest.

By Leah Romero, Silver City Sun-News
 5 days ago
GILA NATIONAL FOREST – The Black Fire grew steadily over the weekend — gaining over 20,000 acres in size — and is on its way to being the second largest fire in New Mexico’s history.

As of Monday morning, the wildfire had consumed 287,283 acres of mostly uninhabited Gila National Forest land.

However, fire crews increased containment considerably over the weekend, from 29% on Friday to 49% on Monday.

Gila's Whitewater-Baldy Fire of 2012 was the state's largest before this year, having burned 297,845 acres. If the Black Fire burns another 10,000 acres, it will become the largest fire ever in the Gila and the second largest in the state's history.

The Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire in the Santa Fe National Forest surpassed 300,000 acres last month to become the state's largest ever blaze.

Flames from the Black Fire have been charring timber and tall grass since first reported May 13. The exact cause is still under investigation but is reported to be human caused. Over 800 fire personnel are currently working on suppression.

According to the U.S. Forest Service’s daily update Monday, the increased containment was largely achieved on the northeast and northwest sides of the wildfire. The most active area of the fire is along the southeastern edge near Round Mountain and McKnight Canyon.

Fire crews are working near Round Mountain, Dunn Place, Apache Peak and the Seco Creek drainages. A hotshot crew also built a hand line along the trail system by hiking into the Rabb Park area. Other ground crews are continuing with chipping debris along containment lines.

Only two structures have been lost to the fire. To protect the Wright’s, Noon Day cabins and Hillsboro Peak Lookout, firefighters covered the building in aluminum wrap.

A temporary fire spike camp was established in Kingston with an increase in personnel working in the area. Drivers are asked to use caution when driving on Highway 152 as fire crew traffic has increased, but the roadway is not closed.

Highway 59 remains closed from Mud Hole to the 59/150 intersection. Forest Road 150 is closed at the North Star Helispot. Portions of the Gila National Forest are closed due to fire danger. The temporary flight restriction also remains in place. Violators will face potential criminal charges.

Dry weather and warm temperatures are anticipated for Monday. Relative humidity is expected to be in the mid to single digits. Southwest winds may bring gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Overnight humidity recovery will continue to be poor.

The blaze is now about 12 miles north of Mimbres, about seven miles north of Kingston, 21 miles west of Truth or Consequences and 26 miles from Silver City.

Real-time updates to evacuation orders can be found online at https://nifc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=d375d3d880a649aa914f693db309b892 via an interactive map. Communities near the northern end of the fire are in the planning and Ready stages while communities in Sierra and Grant counties south of the fire are in Set and Go stages. More localized questions can be directed to local jurisdiction’s emergency management agencies, including county sheriff’s offices.

U.S. Forest Service personnel will hold a community meeting Monday night at 6 p.m. at Camp Thunderbird, 3951 Highway 35, Mimbres at mile marker 13.5.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

