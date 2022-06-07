ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County officials look for answers as rising cost of rent worsens

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
‘Is that fair?’ Orange County officials hear from residents as rising cost of rent worsens (WFTV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners have discussed a proposal that would put rent control on November’s ballot.

At a meeting on Tuesday, commissioners heard from several people about the hardships they are facing from the rising cost of rent, as well as landlords who said rent controls would do more harm than good.

Under Florida law, rent control is illegal unless officials declare a housing emergency — something that has yet to be done.

Commissioner Emily Bonilla proposed an initiative that would cap rent increases at 5% next year — about an $85 increase for the average one-bedroom apartment — for any landlord who owns more than four units.

Property owners have raised concerns that rent control could have unintended consequences and that leaders should let the market determine prices.

In the past 12 months, rent has risen between 25% and 30%, compared to a typical annual increase of 2% to 5%.

A report released last week called current rent conditions a “crisis” but stopped short of calling it an “emergency,” which is required by state law to make rent control legal.

While the wording of the report isn’t binding, Bonilla said the report appeared to seek ways to maintain the status quo.

“I’m hoping that now, we can step up and do some innovative change,” Bonilla said.

The report said that rent control alone won’t fix the current crunch because of the high demand created by more people moving to Central Florida from states like New York and California.

According to census data, Orange County adds approximately 1,200 people per week — or 24,000 households per year. Yet the consultant’s study found only 12,000 housing units are built annually.

Bonilla knows that rent control won’t fix everything but said Orange County needs some combination of overhauls to give families a fighting chance.

“We can’t just do the rent stabilization, hope all of our problems are solved,” she said. “There are many things we should be doing.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings agrees that tackling the high cost of rent is a complex issue.

“The takeaway is that there are market conditions that are outside of a local government’s control, to be able to effectively control rent,” Demings said.

LEADING OFF: Braves, Phils keep winning, Melvin out

A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:. Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves have won 10 straight going into their home game against Pittsburgh while rookie Bryson Stott and the Phillies have a nine-game winning streak as they host Arizona. This marks just the third time since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Orlando, FL
