The Gaston Gazette

Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver, family says

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
 5 days ago
A woman hit by a car and critically injured Thursday night required brain surgery and could take months to recover, if she recovers at all, her family said.

Tammy Rose Mayne, 36, was flown to Carolinas Medical Center after a dark-colored sedan struck her while she attempted to cross East Hudson Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Mayne, who has been living on the streets of Gastonia, required surgery on her legs, which were broken, and she had a broken elbow and bleeding in the brain, said her sister, Eva Mayne.

"It's basically a life and death situation right now," she said.

Lee Anders, Tammy Mayne's husband, said that doctors had to remove Mayne's spleen and drill a hole in her head to release the pressure on her brain.

The driver who hit her "just left her, like they run over a dog or a cat or something," Anders said.

"I mean, they could have stopped, regardless of whether they was drunk. … They could have stopped."

Tammy Mayne had been living on the streets for more than a year, her sister said.

"I would be homeless right now if it wasn't for the man that I'm with," Mayne said. "I was making sure that she ate every day, that she had stuff that she needed."

She said that Tammy Mayne had been living with their grandfather, but he lost the house they had been living in after their grandmother died, and they both became homeless. Then, their grandfather died. Now, Mayne's injuries are so severe that recovery will take time, and she will physically not be able to live without shelter.

"She's not going to be able to come back out of the hospital and go back on the streets," Eva Mayne said.

Lee Anders said that he is trying to find a place for both he and Tammy to live.

"It's not like she chose to be out there. It's not like she's doing things to make herself homeless," he said.

He said he is hoping someone will tell police who hit Mayne.

"Somebody is going to know something, hear something, or see something about that car. There has to be damage to the car," he said. "There's plastic and glass right there where they hit her at. … One of the body shops in Gastonia, a neighbor, a friend, somebody knows something about that vehicle.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

