ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Grove, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Watauga Democrat

James Owen "Jim" Burgess

Heaven gained an exceptional storyteller with the peaceful passing of James Owen "Jim" Burgess, 95, on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Jim will be lovingly remembered by Ruth Henson, his children, Linda, Jim Jr., and Joni, Ruth's children, Susan, Michael, and Vickie, and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service of witness...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Watauga Democrat

Myrtle "Happy" Austin

Myrtle "Happy" Austin, 74, of Hudson, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Atrium Health in Charlotte. Happy was born October 13, 1947 in Huntersville, NC to the late Jimmie and Myrtle Hope. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Hope Farlow. Happy was retired from ASU having been Director of APP program, Director of Freshman Orientation, and Advisor for non-traditional students. She enjoyed music, reading, travel, working in her flower gardens, and volunteering at church and at the Lenoir Soup Kitchen.
HUDSON, NC
Watauga Democrat

The High Country: A place for artists to explore

(828) 765-6226 — Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery: Art & Nature in a unique arts destination offering visitors the opportunity to experience sculpture in an outdoor garden area and in the interior gallery. Anvil Arts is also the working studio of sculptor Bill Brown. Explore, experience and collect sculptural works created by artists from the Southeast. Large outdoor sculpture and small scale sculpture in metal, glass, clay and stone, the gallery also features paintings on panel and canvas. Open Thursdays — Saturdays from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Sundays noon — 5 p.m. Other times call ahead or by appointment.
BANNER ELK, NC
Watauga Democrat

Fairy Day to offer whimsical fun at Daniel Boone Native Gardens

BOONE — Volunteers dressed as fairies will dance through the Daniel Boone Native Gardens with guests for the non-profits annual fundraiser, Fairy Day. This family-friendly event will take place on July 9 from noon to 4 p.m. and is free for children and anyone who dresses up and $2 for all other adults guests. All admission costs and donations will be used to preserve the Daniel Boone Native Gardens.
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sugar Grove, NC
Watauga Democrat

Art and History meet at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum

The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum has been a must-see for anyone interested in High Country arts since Oct. 1, 2011. From the beginning, the museum founders and volunteers have committed to telling the story of the rich cultural history and varied arts in the Southern Appalachian region and how they interact. The museum showcases the history of Blowing Rock and has a display of regional art relating to the region.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Watauga Democrat

Oasis Shriners bring fun, spectacle to Blowing Rock while raising money for Shriners Children’s Hospitals

BLOWING ROCK — The Charlotte-based Oasis Shriners were in Blowing Rock for their annual new member ceremonial events, June 3-5, and of course they had a parade down Main Street with clowns, dune buggies, miniature stock car racers, miniature Indy car replicas, motorized tricycles, antique vehicles, the Keystone Cops, past and present Potentates, Divans, Captains — and town dignitaries.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Watauga Democrat

Art in the High Country

The diverse scenery and community artists makes the Blue Ridge Mountains an ideal location for anyone from professional artists to casual enjoyers of craft to immerse themselves in creativity. With a high saturation of local artists, there are numerous art events each year in the High Country that feature beautiful work and, on some occasions, give community members and visitors an opportunity to make art of their own.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watauga Democrat

Blue Ridge Fiber Guild displays diverse fiber arts at Jones House in June

BOONE — Jones House will showcase a variety of work by the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild throughout the month of June for the fourth year in a row. From June 3 to June 29, the work of 15 of the 30 members of the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild will be displayed in the Mazie Jones Gallery in the Jones House.
BOONE, NC
Watauga Democrat

Support local growers and artists at High Country farmers markets

The High Country is home to a wide variety of farmers and artists who are dedicated to providing locally grown and made products to the community. Farmers markets are a great way to experience community while purchasing fresh produce, treats and crafts while enjoying the summer weather. Ashe County Farmers...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
Watauga Democrat

Downtown gallery crawls are back for every second Friday until Oct.

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council announces the first crawl of the season on Friday, June 10 from 5: to 7 p.m. in Downtown West Jefferson. Crawls will continue July-October every second Friday of the month. Stop by the Ashe Arts Center and receive a map of the participating galleries.
WEST JEFFERSON, NC
Watauga Democrat

Sheriff's reports

The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Youngs Drive in Boone. May 23. ARREST: Jonah A. Townsend, 23, of Banner Elk,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Watauga Democrat

Appalachain Theatre perseveres to entertain

Since its opening in 1938, the Appalachian Theatre has had an interesting and complex history and operated for nearly 70 years before closing in 2007. From a fire caused by a popcorn machine and a bankruptcy that almost led to the building’s demise, the Appalachian Theatre has persevered through it all. After reaching their decade-long capital campaign goal of $10 million, the nonprofit has proven its commitment to staying in the community and providing entertainment opportunities to the High Country and its visitors.
BOONE, NC
Watauga Democrat

Ensemble Stage premieres professional shows this summer

Though small in stature, the 99-seat Ensemble Stage in Banner Elk hosts big talent. Established in 2009, the Ensemble Stage provides the residents of The High Country, along with its visitors, live theater performances at affordable rates. This summer, Ensemble Stage will offer an array of programming, from premieres to...
BANNER ELK, NC
Watauga Democrat

Crime Stoppers, Blowing Rock Police seeking information on two thefts

BLOWING ROCK — High Country Crime Stoppers and Blowing Rock Police is seeking the public’s assistance in solving two alleged thefts that took place in Blowing Rock. A 2017 Kaufman 14-foot utility trailer belonging to Enterline & Russell was taken some time between June 3 and June 7 at 5 p.m. The trailer was taken from the PVA of the business. The license plate is from NC and the number is AF-16022.
BLOWING ROCK, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy