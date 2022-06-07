Myrtle "Happy" Austin, 74, of Hudson, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Atrium Health in Charlotte. Happy was born October 13, 1947 in Huntersville, NC to the late Jimmie and Myrtle Hope. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Hope Farlow. Happy was retired from ASU having been Director of APP program, Director of Freshman Orientation, and Advisor for non-traditional students. She enjoyed music, reading, travel, working in her flower gardens, and volunteering at church and at the Lenoir Soup Kitchen.
