Since its opening in 1938, the Appalachian Theatre has had an interesting and complex history and operated for nearly 70 years before closing in 2007. From a fire caused by a popcorn machine and a bankruptcy that almost led to the building’s demise, the Appalachian Theatre has persevered through it all. After reaching their decade-long capital campaign goal of $10 million, the nonprofit has proven its commitment to staying in the community and providing entertainment opportunities to the High Country and its visitors.

BOONE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO