Arizona man says he was jailed for 17 days after American Airlines misidentified him as a shoplifter at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport

By Dan Carson
 5 days ago
Michael Lowe is suing the carrier for allegedly misidentifying him to police as a shoplifter at DFW Airport in 2020, an accusation that ultimately led to him spending more than two weeks in a New Mexico...

