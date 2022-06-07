6-7-22 MVAC-Emily Roiger and Ann Macgregor

Former Dragons’ Den star Hilary Devey has died aged 65, her publicist has confirmed.The TV star died on Saturday, after a long illness, in Morocco, where she had a property, her publicist Benjamin Webb told the PA news agency.She joined BBC Two programme Dragons’ Den in 2011 and left in 2012, going on to present Channel 4’s The Intern.Hannah Wyatt, managing director of factual entertainment and events at BBC Studios, said: “Hilary Devey will always hold a unique place in the hearts of Dragons’ Den viewers and the programme team.“We are all extremely saddened by her loss and our thoughts...
Comments / 0