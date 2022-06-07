ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

6-7-22 MVAC-Emily Roiger and Ann Macgregor

By Lisa Kaye
minnesota93.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Charles died due to acute liver disease at his home in Los Angeles,...

minnesota93.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

Harrison Wagoner death update

Jack Wagomer, Kristina Wagoner, Harrison WagonerSoaps She Knows. Harrison Wagoner the 27-year-old son of actors Jack and Kristina Wagoner was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot early on Monday morning June 6th. In 2016 Harrison was missing for 5 days and his father revealed that he feared for his son's life because he dealt with drug and alcohol addiction. NBC News has confirmed that Wagner was found unresponsive in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard and pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 5 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

TV Host Erin Jayne Plummer Dies 'Suddenly' at Age 42

Australian television anchor Erin Jayne Plummer died on May 22. She was 42. Friends of the Studio 10 co-host said she took her own life after a long battle with mental illness. On May 23, her colleagues Sarah Harris and Angela Bishop told audiences Plummer died "suddenly." Plummer is survived by her husband and three young daughters.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Wynonna Judd Goes Glam in Surprise Appearance at CMA Festival

Click here to read the full article. Wynonna Judd surprised the crowd with an appearance at the CMA Festival in an all-black ensemble. Fans were delighted to see the megastar sing, looking as vibrant and joyful as ever, especially with the recent passing of her mother, Naomi Judd. Known for her rebellious style, Wynonna Judd finds a way each time to recreate the color black. In past red carpet appearances, she’s worn corsets and all-lace outfits, with a very Edwardian essence to them, showing how dynamic she can be with the dark shade. For her CMA Festival performance, Judd went with a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dragons’ Den star Hilary Devey dies aged 65

Former Dragons’ Den star Hilary Devey has died aged 65, her publicist has confirmed.The TV star died on Saturday, after a long illness, in Morocco, where she had a property, her publicist Benjamin Webb told the PA news agency.She joined BBC Two programme Dragons’ Den in 2011 and left in 2012, going on to present Channel 4’s The Intern.Hannah Wyatt, managing director of factual entertainment and events at BBC Studios, said: “Hilary Devey will always hold a unique place in the hearts of Dragons’ Den viewers and the programme team.“We are all extremely saddened by her loss and our thoughts...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy