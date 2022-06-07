ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Baz Luhrmann Says Harry Styles Was Already Too Much of an ‘Icon’ to Play Elvis in New Biopic

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIoJr_0g3IOY8Z00

Click here to read the full article.

Harry Styles is perpetually plagued by the burden of being too iconic. During a recent appearance on the Australian radio podcast Fitzy & Wippa , director Baz Luhrmann revealed that he ultimately passed on the pop musician for the lead role in Elvis , his first film in nearly a decade, because of the singer’s star status.

“Harry is a really talented actor. I would work on something with him,” Luhrmann said. “The real issue with Harry is, he’s Harry Styles. He’s already an icon.”

On the heels of one of the biggest pop releases of the year with his third studio album Harry’s House , Styles is gearing up for the release of two films this fall: Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and Michael Grandage’s My Policeman — both of which cast him in lead roles. Paired with his previous appearance in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and a freshly-inked Marvel contract, Styles has had no shortage of opportunities on the big screen.

So why slip into the role of a rockstar for a film when you can just walk on stage at one of your own sold-out arena shows and live it yourself, glitzy outfits and all?

“Harry and I came to a place, genuinely I mean, he was just desperate to put the suit on and explore,” Luhrmann added. “He’s such a great spirit and I have nothing but great things to say about Harry Styles.”

While Styles was a strong contender for the role, Austin Butler brought a commitment and spiritual connection to the role Luhrmann says he couldn’t deny. Filming for Elvis wrapped over a year ago in March 2021 and the film is now set to arrive in theaters on June 23. Meanwhile, Butler has spent most of his on-camera interviews for the film’s press cycle slipping in and out of his Elvis Presley accent, still tethered to the world he so deeply immersed himself in for two years.

“The thing about Austin was that he will tell you himself, I didn’t pick him: It’s as if he was drawn, like the role drew him in because he was almost born to play it,” Luhrmann explained. “You know, we can talk about it now, he loses his mom at the same age that Elvis did. He sends a video to me of this thing and… It just happened like two years of non-stop living and breathing as Elvis. He’s now going through a sort of deprogramming thing because it’s been a long time since he’s known who he was.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Julee Cruise, Singer and Frequent David Lynch Collaborator, Dead at 65

Click here to read the full article. Singer Julee Cruise, whose haunting voice made her a favorite of filmmaker David Lynch, has died at 65. The news was confirmed by her husband, Edward Grinnan on Facebook, per The Guardian. “She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets,” he wrote. “She is at peace.” Grinnan added, “I played her [B-52’s song] ‘Roam’ during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love.” Born in Iowa in 1956, Cruise worked with Lynch on several occasions. Her best-known song was “Falling,” released as part of her 1989 debut album Floating...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Halsey Shares How She and Partner Alev Aydin ‘Fell in Love’ in ‘So Good’ Video

Click here to read the full article. After a long wait — and plenty of drama — Halsey has released her newest single, “So Good.” And accompanying it, is a cinematic music video directed by her partner Alev Aydin that highlights the couple’s love story. The new track features the atmospheric rock-tinge that colored her latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, as she sings about a lost love that later returns. “Do I think about the one that got away/I know his name, I think about him every day,” she sings. “When you left, I thought you...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift, Film Nerd: ‘All Too Well’ Singer Gives Rare Solo Performance at Tribeca

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Swift made a rare public appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, in conversation with the indie director Mike Mills to discuss her short film for “All Too Well.” She spoke with Mills for an hour at New York’s Beacon Theatre, giving a fascinating look into her creative process. This was a whole new side of Dr. Swift — meet Film Geek (Taylor’s Version). Taylor has gone radio silent on social media for most of the year. She gave her NYU commencement speech last month, but she got even more personal here,...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Hustle’ Is Adam Sandler’s Wet Jumper of a Basketball Movie

Click here to read the full article. Adam Sandler may officially be entering his Blue Period. Oh, Our Patron Saint of the Holy Abbie-Doobie is still making the sort of broad, big-swing comedies he’s always made, still not afraid to channel his inner manchild in the middle of a lysergic sugar-high. (A friendly reminder: This movie came out in late 2020.) Those are the movies that have earned Sandler nice houses and nine-figure Netflix deals, and far be it from us to criticize how a man butters his very expensive bread. We still ride or die for Billy Madison. No...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Michael Grandage
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Olivia Wilde
Rolling Stone

New York Nico’s Directorial Debut Is Exactly What You’d Picture: Funny Ass Chaos

Click here to read the full article. Extreme, hilarious chaos is what’s to be expected from Nicolas Heller’s upcoming short Out of Order. Does the director’s name not ring a bell? Try New York Nico, the self-proclaimed “unofficial talent scout of New York City,” who has used Instagram — where he boasts more than 908,000 followers — to capture the city’s kookiest, funniest people on the street. Nico’s new film captures exactly that — but this time follows a 30-year-old, played by Kareem Rahma, who just really needs to poop before a big date. (The movie’s title, Out of Order, pays...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Wasn’t Just Involved in Trump’s Push to Overturn 2020. He Helped Start It

Click here to read the full article. Jared Kushner knew his father-in-law and boss Donald Trump had lost to Joe Biden. But that didn’t stop Kushner from trying to help his wife’s dad cling to power. Nowadays, as Kushner seeks investments for his firm and attempts to launder his image, the former senior White House aide would like everyone in the public and the press to believe he had nothing to do with the January 6 insurrection or Team Trump’s most scandalous efforts to overthrow the American democratic order. However, there is one problem: Kushner absolutely was intimately involved with Trump’s scheme...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Throws Truth Social Tantrum Over Jan. 6 Hearing

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump was not happy with the Jan. 6 committee’s first hearing on Thursday night. The former president took to Truth Social on Friday morning to air his grievances. “I NEVER said, or even thought of saying, ‘Hang Mike Pence,'” Trump wrote. “This is either a made up story by somebody looking to become a star, or FAKE NEWS!” Trump wasn’t quoted as saying “Hang Mike Pence,” though. “Maybe our supporters have the right idea,” Trump told his staff after hearing the Capitol crowd chanting for the vice president to be hung, according to committee...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Film Star#Australian#Fitzy Wippa#Harry S House#Dunkirk#Marvel
Rolling Stone

Fox News Did Everything It Could to Keep Its Viewers From Learning the Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. The first Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday night was one of the biggest news stories of the year. Fox News decided not to cover it live, instead letting their primetime lineup of propaganda pushers distort and minimize the committee’s findings — just like they do every night with everything else that happens in America. It quickly became clear why Fox News was so scared of airing the hearing live. Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney painted a damning picture of what happened during the Capitol attack, how former President Trump cheered on his...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

‘Mini R. Kelly Situation’: Mom Claims Ezra Miller Physically Assaulted Her, Brainwashed 18-Year-Old

Click here to read the full article. The parents of Gibson Iron Eyes — a Standing Rock activist who Ezra Miller met when Gibson was 12 — are seeking a protective order on behalf of the now-18-year-old, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone. Gibson’s parents claim their child is facing mental health struggles, is being groomed and controlled by Miller, and that the actor gave them a high dose of LSD earlier this year. In documents filed at the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court on Tuesday, Gibson’s parents — Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle — filed a petition...
MENTAL HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Trump Pressured Secret Service to Let Him Go to the Capitol … as the Riot Was Happening

Click here to read the full article. Former President Donald Trump insisted on joining his supporters at the Capitol as the riot was unfolding, Politico reported on Thursday. Even after his speech at the Ellipse that day, Trump pestered Robert Engel, the head of his Secret Service detail, about heading to Congress, according to a person familiar with Engel’s testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee. Trump raised the issue while the pair were in the presidential armored car headed back to the White House. Engel disagreed with the idea of bringing him there, he reportedly told lawmakers. The Washington Post reported...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

What We Learned From the First Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of the Jan. 6 committee’s first hearing, the panel’s Republican critics predicted the hearing would be a warmed-over rehash of partisan talking points about an attack on the Capitol that took place more than 17 months ago. They were wrong. The two-plus-hour hearing was filled with a torrent of new information, including never-before-heard testimony from top Trump administration officials, details about what Trump was doing and saying as the Capitol was under siege, and damning revelations about the lawmakers who knew their efforts to overturn the election may have been illegal. It was followed...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Want to Watch ‘Jurassic World Dominion?’ Here’s How to Stream the New ‘Jurassic Park’ Movie Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. “If our world’s going to survive, what matters is what we do now,” warns Laura Dern’s character Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic World Dominion, the newest and seemingly final chapter in the Jurassic Park saga. Directed by Colin Trevorrow and co-executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the summer blockbuster is in theaters as of June 10, and wraps up the Jurassic World trilogy that started back in 2015. Universal Pictures Along with Dern, Chris Pratt, Bryce...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Multiple’ GOP Lawmakers Sought Pardons for Trying to Overturn Biden Win: Jan. 6 Committee

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 Commission promised big reveals, and Liz Cheney’s opening statement did not disappoint. One of two GOP representatives on the committee, Cheney laid out damning information about the behavior of members of her own caucus — including one by name: Rep. Scott Perry, of Pennsylvania. Cheney recalled how, in the build up to Jan. 6., then-President Donald Trump sought to clean House at the Justice Department, which was refusing to help him advance his Big Lie that he’d been deprived of a rightful election victory by fraud and voting irregularities. (Cheney laid...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Michigan Officer Who Killed Black Driver Is Charged With Second Degree Murder

Click here to read the full article. The police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya — a Michigan Black man who was pulled over for a traffic stop in early April — was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday. Officer Christopher Schurr, who was on paid leave during the investigation, was seen shooting and killing Lyoya after struggling to detain him due to “an improper Michigan registration.” A video shows the officer kneeling on Lyoya’s body before shooting him. “Taking a look at everything that I reviewed in this case, I believe there is a sufficient basis to proceed on a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

GOP House Candidate Backed by Party Leadership Said Hitler Is ‘The Kind of Leader We Need’

Click here to read the full article. A Republican congressional candidate praised Adolf Hitler during a radio appearance last year, according to audio revealed by watchdog group Media Matters on Thursday. Carl Paladino, whose campaign for New York’s 23rd Congressional District is backed by House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), made the comments to “The r-House Radio Show” host Peter Hunt on Feb. 13, 2021. Hunt asked Paladino, a Buffalo businessman and former gubernatorial candidate, how to “rouse the population” since many people think voicing their opinion is futile. “How do you get people thinking about the possibility of change...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber Battling ‘Pretty Serious’ Virus That’s Paralyzed Half His Face

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber is sharing an update about his health after fans were left wondering why he canceled shows in Toronto and D.C. earlier this week. On Friday, the singer revealed he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face and ear and can cause facial paralysis. Bieber explained that the entire right side of his face was unable to move, and he could only smile and blink on the left side. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

D.C. Football Coach Fined $100,000 for Calling Capitol Attack a ‘Dust-Up’

Click here to read the full article. Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera has fined Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 for minimizing the attack on the Capitol as a “dust-up.” “Words have consequences and his words hurt a lot of people in our community,” Rivera wrote in a statement. “I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government.” pic.twitter.com/86bJREVDsq — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 10, 2022 Rivera said the $100,000 will be...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber’s Facial Paralysis Could Take ‘Months’ to Heal, Experts Say

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber promised he was going to be taking some time to “rest and relax and get back to 100 percent” after he said Ramsay Hunt syndrome left his face half paralyzed. Experts tell Rolling Stone that his full recovery may take months and that it’s “unusual” for someone as young as Bieber to receive such a diagnosis. Experts Rolling Stone spoke with said it is a condition that is more typical for those in their 40s to 60s. Bieber first posted a video on Friday sharing an update on his health after canceling several shows,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Halsey ‘Heartbroken’ and ‘Panicked’ After Maryland Concert Canceled Due to Flooded Venue

Click here to read the full article. Halsey apologized to fans and condemned a venerable Maryland concert venue after their show Wednesday was canceled at the last minute due to thunderstorms and “technical difficulties.” “Maryland I don’t even know what to say,” the singer wrote in a series of tweets after the Merriweather Post Pavilion concert was ultimately called off. “I’m heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything.” Halsey continued, “I promise I wanted to more than anything. But I couldn’t because it would have been SO...
MARYLAND STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy