St. Louis County employee indicted in federal COVID relief scheme

St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR), the region’s National Public Radio (NPR) member station, seeks a general assignment reporter to cover the Metro East region of St. Louis. STLPR is a non-profit media organization, delivering accuracy and understanding and serving hundreds of thousands of users monthly on-air, online and on-demand. As a station, our intent is to practice and support mission-driven journalism with staff members who are engaged and committed to equitable and inclusive service, both to our community and to each other. That means we seek to recognize and address bias in ourselves, in our work and in the systems we uphold. We welcome a broad range of perspectives, experiences and identities to our teams and our news coverage. And it means that we are always working to expand the reach of our service to those who have not felt welcomed into public media, either as an employee or a listener.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO