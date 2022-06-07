ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County employee indicted in federal COVID relief scheme

By St. Louis Public Radio
stlpublicradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA St. Louis County jail administrator and previous administrative assistant to a former St. Louis County Council member is facing federal wire fraud charges in what an indictment describes as a pandemic relief kickback scheme. Anthony “Tony” Weaver was indicted Tuesday, following a tumultuous week in local politics that...

news.stlpublicradio.org

stlpublicradio.org

Why a slew of indictments could transform the St. Louis Board of Aldermen

On a special edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum is joined by Rachel Lippmann and Kavahn Mansouri to talk about indictments that brought down three elected officials in St. Louis. Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad were all indicted last week on federal corruption...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Aldermanic resignations lead to a flurry of St. Louis elections

A series of resignations at the St. Louis Board of Aldermen means there will be three elections within 35 days this summer. Sarah Wood Martin left her 11th Ward seat in April because of a new conflict-of-interest policy voters adopted earlier that month. Then, John Collins-Muhammad resigned as 21st Ward...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Missouri poised to remove unenforceable discriminatory housing restrictions in deeds

Realtor Shari Asher’s clients were in the process of listing their home in Monett in 2019 when they saw something in the deed that rattled them. “When I sat down at their dinner table, I could tell they were both very embarrassed,” Asher said. “The wife slid a stack of papers across the table to me and said, ‘We need for you to read the deed restrictions.’”
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Metro East Reporter

St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR), the region’s National Public Radio (NPR) member station, seeks a general assignment reporter to cover the Metro East region of St. Louis. STLPR is a non-profit media organization, delivering accuracy and understanding and serving hundreds of thousands of users monthly on-air, online and on-demand. As a station, our intent is to practice and support mission-driven journalism with staff members who are engaged and committed to equitable and inclusive service, both to our community and to each other. That means we seek to recognize and address bias in ourselves, in our work and in the systems we uphold. We welcome a broad range of perspectives, experiences and identities to our teams and our news coverage. And it means that we are always working to expand the reach of our service to those who have not felt welcomed into public media, either as an employee or a listener.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Amid baby formula shortage, Missouri milk donors keep the milk flowing

The ongoing shortage of baby formula is affecting more than just families that depend on formula to feed their kids. Some parents are turning to breastmilk when they can’t find their child’s preferred formula. An Indiana-based nonprofit called the Milk Bank saw an 89% spike in demand for milk in the past year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

A Black St. Louis baseball star finally receives a headstone as descendants honor his life and legacy

Descendants of Sylvester Chauvin are grateful that their ancestor will finally have a headstone at his grave at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis. Chauvin was a star baseball player in the 1880s for the St. Louis Black Stockings, one of the country’s first Black baseball teams. He was also a musician like his well-known younger brother Louis Chauvin, who performed with ragtime legend Scott Joplin. Sylvester Chauvin's story and those of his enslaved parents and relatives were detailed in the Slavery, History, Memory and Reconciliation Project at St. Louis University.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

