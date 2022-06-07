ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoneyWatch: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies inflation has hit "unacceptable levels"

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn MoneyWatch, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is testifying before the...

www.cbsnews.com

l fidler
5d ago

oh no, it's just temporary. isn't that what you all claimed as those on a fixed income struggle with meds, food and shelter?

Joseph Demeo
4d ago

And she dropped the ball, fire her immediately! You do not get to be this incompetent and keep your job!

Matt Lillywhite

Biden Says "Inflation Is Unacceptably High." Announces Plan To Lower Prices

Inflation is way too high and is causing a significant amount of stress for Americans, per Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Even President Biden is concerned about the rising cost of living. "The fact remains that inflation is unacceptably high," he said. "Inflation is a challenge for families across the country, and bringing it down is my top economic priority."
Salon

Every Republican — and 4 Democrats — vote against House bill to stop Big Oil's price gouging on gas

Four Democrats broke ranks in a vote on a Democratic House bill designed to clamp down on price gouging by oil and gas companies amid the nationwide surge in the cost of fuel. Reps. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Lizzie Fletcher, D-Tex., all joined their Republican colleagues in a vote against the measure, which passed along a narrow 217-207 vote.
