WASHINGTON — State and local health departments remain in limbo over whether they’ll need to single-handedly fund their own COVID-19 vaccines and treatments as a stalemate in Congress drags into its fourth month. The Biden administration has raised alarm bells about the risk of inaction after sending Congress a request for $22.5 billion in early […] The post Will it be ‘every state for themselves’ as the federal COVID cash dries up? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO