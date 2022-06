As the Individualized Education Plan (IEP) teacher for PS 60 in Woodhaven, Touro College Graduate School of Education (GSE) alumna Julie Agate has her hands full. As the Centrally-Funded IEP Teacher for the school, Agate keeps track of all IEP for students in the school, as well as provides research-based reading intervention sessions to IEP-mandated students and students who are at risk of needing an IEP.

