Adam "Pacman" Jones spent 12 seasons in the NFL including one turbulent, disappointing year with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008.

After much hype - and admitted risk - Jones was a bust didn't in Dallas, playing just nine games in a season that ended out of the playoffs for the Cowboys. Pacman started just six games and produced neither an interception or touchdown. In October of that year he was suspended for four games for his involvement in a fight Dallas' Joule hotel.

While his career enjoyed a lot of success outside of Dallas , it was also mired in controversy.

In 2007, Jones was suspended for violating the NFL player conduct policy and by 2009, he was out of the league. After his stint in Dallas, he went to the Canadian Football League before making his way back to the NFL.

During that year he was out of the NFL, Chris Henry, a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals and his best friend from college at West Virginia, passed away in the middle of the season. The next season, Jones returned to the NFL and signed with his best friend's team former team in Cincinnati.

Jones turned his career around and enjoyed eight seasons with the Bengals and continued to stay close with Henry's family, ultimately adopting his kids in 2021.

One of those kids, Chris Jr., recently received an offer to play college football at Ohio State as a wide receiver in the Class of 2026.

Henry Jr. is only the second player to receive an offer from Ohio State in the Class of 2026. Defensive end Tyler Atkinson received his offer earlier this year.

Jones is often seen in a negative light based on the mistakes he made throughout his career, but it is heartwarming to see that he is making a positive difference in the lives of others after moving on from the NFL.