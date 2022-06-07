Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans Get Rough in New 'The Gray Man' Clip

Hollywood has come a long way in its depiction of queer characters, and modern classics like Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Moonlight prove that. But not every queer story has to be so deadly serious. This list of Pride-friendly comedies is a joy to watch. Some of them hold up better in the present day than others, even if all are coming from the right place. Some are groundbreaking for their era, some subvert our perception of previous eras, and some are a product of the (maybe) more tolerant world we live in today. But most importantly, all depict three-dimensional queer characters, complete with unique traits, weaknesses, and eccentricities.

