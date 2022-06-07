ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans Get Rough in New 'The Gray Man' Clip

By Rachel Leishman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Russo and his brother Anthony Russo have been known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with films like Avengers: Infinity War and the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame but now the duo known as the Russo Brothers are taking over Netflix with their latest film The Gray Man. And for...

Collider

Every Russo Brothers Movie, Ranked According to IMDb

The Russo Brothers have an impressive list of credits to their name. They’ve played their hand at comedy, drama, and have been welcomed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with open arms – making an impression as the creative masterminds behind some of Marvel’s best and most significant movies.
Collider

10 Unscripted MCU Scenes That Turned Out Amazing

Acting doesn't solely rely on reading words from a script. Sometimes what makes a scene funnier, more sentimental, and generally richer on the big screen is its unconventionality and every element of surprise that comes with it. With incredible actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, who are clearly masters at improv, it surely hasn't been hard for the MCU to deliver plenty of solid unexpected content throughout the films.
Collider

Bo Burnham Parodies Marvel With "Inside Studios" Merch

Bo Burnham brought us Inside and in the process destroyed us all with just a few songs. Taking over the world, the special was set around Burnham being stuck inside during the height of the pandemic and coping with his mental health, the world at large, and really served up anthems for how we were feeling. Now, we've gotten The Inside Outtakes and a new set of merch that is poking fun at Marvel Studios. We would all wear an "Inside Studios" hat, right?
Collider

From 'Men in Black' to 'Insidious': 7 Sequels that Looked So Good, But Were So Bad

There are countless franchises where audiences ask themselves, "Another one?" Movies like the Saw movies go on and on without a real rhyme or reason for who is enjoying the films. Sequels are a tricky pathway to navigate for filmmakers as they attempt to recreate the success of an original film while expanding and redirecting with new material. The horror genre falls victim as filmmakers opt for gore or jump scares, whereas the action or superhero genre spends more on special effects and stunts than a good script with an actual plot.
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
Collider

'Mayans M.C.' Season 4 Edward James Olmos & Michael Olmos on Their Father-Son Dynamic on Set

From showrunner Elgin James, the fourth season of the FX drama series Mayans M.C. has brought the war directly to the doorstep of Santo Padre, forcing them to not only face retaliation from other chapters out for blood after an attempt to align under one King blew up in their faces, but also deal with the Sons of Anarchy seizing on every opportunity to take them out. EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are fracturing under the weight of it all, as the Club tries to figure out its next steps.
Collider

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Adds Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, and More

The cast of Yellowstone, Paramount's mega-success series is expanding in Season 5, and fan-favorites Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) have been upped to series regulars. The new season will also feature Kai Caster as Rowdy, a young cowboy, and Lainey Wilson as a musician named Abby. Lilli Kay will play Clara Brewer, the new assistant for one of the Duttons. Dawn Olivieri will play Sarah Atwood, a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana.
Collider

The 10 Biggest Summer Blockbuster Flops, Ranked

Summer blockbusters always seem to be crowd-pleasers. The movies know precisely what the people want when they hit the theaters as the temperatures soar outside. It might not be the next Citizen Kane or bring home the Palme d'Or, but most moviegoers want to feel like they get their money's worth with their ticket. Since most production companies save their sure-fire hits for the summer, most of the films that hit theaters should at least be entertaining...right?
Collider

9 Movie Soundtracks That Live Rent Free In Our Head

When you're a cinephile it's easy to find something worthy of appreciation in every cinematic offering. Be it a single, powerful shot or a memorable line delivery, even movies considered total train wrecks (like Tommy Wiseau's comically terrible The Room) have garnered cult appreciation over time. Although some visual offerings can be lackluster, there's always one thing that can save them: a killer soundtrack.
MOVIES
Collider

The Best 'Family Guy' Episode Of Every Season, According To IMDb

Transgressive, morally misguided but oh-so-damn funny, Family Guy has invaded the adult cartoon sphere since its debut in 1999. Created by Seth MacFarlane, the series follows an atypical family in Quahog, Rhode Island. Father of the house Peter (Seth MacFarlane) leads the show with a tenacity for stupidity, with wife Lois (Alex Borstein) attempting to keep the chaotic house together with kids Chris (Seth Green), Meg (Mila Kunis), and Stewie (Seth MacFarlane), alongside writer-turned-drunk dog Brian (Seth MacFarlane).
Collider

The 7 Best Comedies to Watch During Pride Month From 'The Favourite' to 'Shiva Baby'

Hollywood has come a long way in its depiction of queer characters, and modern classics like Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Moonlight prove that. But not every queer story has to be so deadly serious. This list of Pride-friendly comedies is a joy to watch. Some of them hold up better in the present day than others, even if all are coming from the right place. Some are groundbreaking for their era, some subvert our perception of previous eras, and some are a product of the (maybe) more tolerant world we live in today. But most importantly, all depict three-dimensional queer characters, complete with unique traits, weaknesses, and eccentricities.
Collider

James Bond: 10 Iconic 007 Stunts That Live Rent Free In Fans' Heads

Long before Tom Cruise sought to outdo himself in each Mission: Impossible film he made, piling incredible stunt sequence upon incredible stunt sequence, film franchises like James Bond created and captured some of the most fantastic and practically done stunts put to film. And while the Academy has yet to...
Collider

'Ms. Marvel's New Powers, A New Decade 'For All Mankind,' & Rebooting 'Jurassic Park'?

Between Becky 2 breaking news, much-antipicated new season updates from our favorite shows like What We Do in the Shadows, exclusive interviews with Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow, and more, this week has been packed with exciting updates. In case you missed them, here are the best of the best stories on Collider this past week.
Collider

10 Best, Show-Stealing Movie Supporting Performances That Overshadowed the Lead

A good supporting acting performance is often as important as a good lead in movies. The leading actor or actress will be the main element that carries the story to the finish line. Still, the supporting cast is often responsible for making that journey more meaningful, compelling, and entertaining. Throughout...
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick': How Hangman Honors Iceman's Legacy

Top Gun: Maverick managed to do the seemingly impossible. It handled the cultural legacy of Tony Scott’s original film with respect. Part of the reason that Top Gun is such a beloved classic is its sincerity. There’s barely an ounce of cynicism in the film, which puts it into stark contrast with most of today’s blockbusters. Would the straight-faced good nature of 1986 feel out-of-touch in 2022? Surprisingly, no. Top Gun: Maverick has a big heart, and isn’t afraid to recontextualize many of the story beats and characters from the first film.
Collider

9 Most Shocking Twist Endings in Horror Movies

Horror films tap into the greatest fears of the human psyche. Amongst them are fears of passion, fears of the body, and anxieties of suffering. But the greatest fear many viewers experience is the unknown and unpredictability. One method horror films attempt to showcase such ideas is the classic twist ending. In horror, twist endings can make all the difference between a good scary movie and a great one.
Collider

11 Best Jeff Goldblum Performances From 'Jurassic Park' to 'The Fly'

Jeff Goldblum only had a brief cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but he’s back in the center of the series this weekend in Jurassic World Dominion. The sixth installment in the dino franchise promises to be “the end of the Jurassic era,” and judging by the early reviews, it's safe to say that this saga should have gone extinct a long time ago. If there’s anything worth recommending about Dominion, it's getting to see the original characters, Ian Malcolm (Goldblum), Alan Grant (Sam Neill), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), on screen together for the first time since 1993.
Collider

10 Disney Movies That Were Actually Made For Adults

Disney has always given children and adults some wonderment to look forward to. Even though the world might seem bleak at times, a little Disney magic can work wonders. Not only are the animated features made (sometimes ostensibly) for children, some of them are certainly aimed for adults as well. When watching Disney films from your childhood as an adult, fans are able to connect differently to the story.
Collider

Top 10 Classic Universal Monster Movies As Rated By Rotten Tomatoes

Generation after generation falls in love with the classic Universal monsters. Bringing horror to the Hollywood forefront, it's no exaggeration to say that these films changed Hollywood forever. For many, they are the first horror movies we experience, and we revisit them throughout our lives. The following list is ten...
Collider

'Fate: The Winx Saga': Who Is Flora?

Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga — a live-action, Riverdale-esque take on the beloved Italian animated show Winx Club — follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen) as she arrives at the magical school of Alfea and moves into a dorm with four other girls: Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Musa (Elisha Applebaum), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), and original character Terra (Eliot Salt). In the six-episode first season of the Netflix drama, the reappearance of the Burned Ones causes chaos and distrust in the Otherworld, making training at Alfea more intense than ever with a real threat out in the world. Along with the Burned Ones comes the mystery surrounding Rosalind (Lesley Sharp) and her mysterious disappearance from Alfea, which coincidentally happens to be linked to Bloom.
