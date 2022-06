Today I called my older daughter, Azaelia, who lives in New Jersey with her other dad. I live in Texas. Yes, we co-parent. Yes, I gave birth to my daughter. And yes, my younger daughter, Jurnee, who lives with me in Texas, has a different dad than her sister. Why is that, you ask? Because transgender people are human beings. That’s why. We have relationships that don’t work out. We have families that consist of stepparents and half siblings … just like the rest of the world. My being transgender doesn’t make me any less human than a cisgender person — and I shouldn’t be held to different standards either.

