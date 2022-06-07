ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Matthew McConaughey meets Biden, addresses gun reform at White House press briefing

By Libby Cathey
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbgR7_0g3IEnDK00

After lobbying lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, spoke at Tuesday's White House press briefing, as Congress considers new gun safety legislation this week.

He spoke after a short meeting with President Joe Biden.

McConaughey returned to the Hill Tuesday for the second day in a row to meet with lawmakers as a spate of mass shootings across the country have sparked cries for change. An aide familiar with the matter told ABC News on Tuesday evening that the actor has planned to discuss gun reform with bipartisan Senate negotiators, as well as some House lawmakers.

ABC News' Lalee Ibssa asked McConaughey as he was leaving a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy if he's hopeful his talks will lead to change. McConaughey had also met earlier Tuesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"I'm endlessly hopeful," he replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzWl6_0g3IEnDK00
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Matthew McConaughey in Los Angeles, Dec. 12, 2021.

Emerging from another meeting with Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the lead Republican negotiator on the gun reform talks in the Senate, McConaughey, when asked by ABC News' Trish Turner what his message was for his home state senator, only said, "That's gonna be between me and him right now."

McConaughey has met with scores of lawmakers as he pushes for reform, including an expansion of background checks beyond what would appear in any Senate compromise.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who was hearing from the son of the oldest victim in the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, at a Senate hearing on domestic terrorism Tuesday, tweeted a photo of his office meeting with McConaughey.

"We, like so many others, agree that gun safety reform is needed -- I'll keep working to make that happen," Durbin wrote Monday evening.

McConaughey, the son of a kindergarten teacher and a gun owner, paid a visit to his hometown of Uvalde just days after the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead after first posting his reaction on social media, calling for action.

MORE: Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde days after Texas school shooting

"This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better," he wrote on May 25, one day after the massacre. "Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before have endured."

McConaughey also penned an op-ed in the Austin-American Statesman last month with the headline, "It's time to act on gun responsibility."

He wrote in support of universal background checks, raising the age to buy assault rifles from 18 to 21, implementing more red flags laws and instituting a national waiting period for assault rifles.

While the actor hasn't spoken at length about his visit to Uvalde, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who represents the district where Uvalde is located, shared a group photo alongside the actor from his visit last week.

"This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We'll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things," he wrote on May 27 on Twitter. "Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal."

MORE: Speculation builds over Matthew McConaughey's political future as he mulls bid for governor of Texas

McConaughey was flirting with a run for governor of Texas before announcing in November that "political leadership" was a "path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment."

ABC News' Lalee Ibssa and Carson Blackwelder contributed to this report.

Comments / 16

Loretta Foote
5d ago

what does he have to do with gun control? who cares what he has to say. He has protection. are they giving up their armed protection?? I doubt it!!!

Reply(4)
9
Rust
5d ago

He is like all. RACIST DEMOCRATS, wants to confiscate your guns while he keeps his and his armed bodyguards.

Reply(2)
11
Thomas Foley
5d ago

Why doesn't he stick to play acting? His opion is only important to him.

Reply(1)
8
Related
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Salon

Fox News host "goes rogue" — calls for gun control live on-air

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — an attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead — Fox News and other right-wing media outlets have been pushing a Democrats-want-to-take-your-guns narrative. But Fox News host Arthel Neville had a different tone when, on Sunday, May 29, she covered President Joe Biden's visit to Uvalde and called for gun law reform.
UVALDE, TX
In Style

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Got Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend, Riley Roberts

United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed speculation that she and her longtime partner, Riley Roberts, are engaged. Insider reports that she shared the news on Twitter, noting that the two got engaged last month in Puerto Rico. Though details on exactly how Roberts asked weren't revealed, AOC added that they haven't started planning their ceremony just yet and are "taking some space to savor this time."
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#Texas Senate#Politics Federal#Capitol Hill#Republican
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
ENTERTAINMENT
Salon

There will be no gun control: For many white Americans, the idea of the gun is all they have left

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Guns were a ubiquitous part of my childhood. My grandfather, who had been a master sergeant in the Army, had a small arsenal in his house in Mechanic Falls, Maine. He gave me a bolt-action Springfield rifle when I was 7. By the time I was 10, I had graduated to a Winchester lever-action 30-30. I moved my way up the National Rifle Association's (NRA) Marksmanship Qualification Program, helped along by a summer camp where riflery was mandatory. Like many boys in rural America, I was fascinated by guns, although I disliked hunting. Two decades as a reporter in war zones, however, resulted in a deep aversion to weapons. I saw what they did to human bodies. I inherited my grandfather's guns and gave them to my uncle.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

California Girl! Malia Obama Lunches With Friends In Santa Monica

Her new normal! Now that Barack and Michelle Obama's eldest daughter, Malia, is out on her own after graduating from Harvard, she's embracing everything the Golden State has to offer.On Saturday, June 4, the 23-year-old was seen enjoying an outdoor lunch with a few pals at Manchego, a Spanish restaurant in Santa Monica.Obama's trendy 'fit included a burgundy tank, matching shoulder sweater and black high-waisted shorts. She accessorized her look with a silver chain necklace, small orange purse and chunky black sneakers. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Obama can be seen walking with a blonde friend before sitting...
SANTA MONICA, CA
ABC News

ABC News

692K+
Followers
158K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy