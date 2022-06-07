ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Are you considering a career in public safety?

rocketcitynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Huntsville Police Department is hosting...

www.rocketcitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
rocketcitynow.com

Komara named as Montevallo Men's Basketball coach

MONTEVALLO, Ala. — A new era in men's college basketball at the University of Montevallo began on Tuesday with the introduction of new head coach Anthony Komara. He takes over a Falcons program that had been led by veteran Danny Young for 19 seasons. Komara joins the UM staff...
MONTEVALLO, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Alabama A&M's Jarren Williams walks away from football

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama A&M quarterback Jarren Williams has announced that he is retiring from football. In a lengthy Instagram post, Williams detailed how prioritizing his “mental health and happiness” was what motivated him to make this decision. “After my last concussion I slipped into another depression...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy