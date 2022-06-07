Karen Basnight of Manteo, June 3

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Aubrey Thomas Davis Sr, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 84 at Peak Resources in Nags Head, NC. Aubrey was born on June 28, 1937 in Tarboro, NC to William and Mary (Balance) Davis. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University in 1958 and worked in food packaging design for RJ Reynolds in Winston Salem for more than 25 years and at Fleming Potter in Peoria, IL for 10 years. His jobs took him to Europe, South America and the Middle East and ignited a love for people around the world. In retirement, he enjoyed teaching at Forsyth Community College, volunteering for the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (OBX), Store House for Jesus (Winston Salem), and being a ranger at the Currituck Club. He could be found outside his son’s restaurant, the Outer Banks Brewing Station, cleaning up, landscaping and greeting employees and customers alike.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO