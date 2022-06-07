ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

Karen Basnight of Manteo, June 3

By Submitted Story
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Basnight, 69, of Manteo, NC died on June 3, 2022. She was born on July 5, 1952 and preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Holmes Basnight and Maxine Ballance Basnight. After...

outerbanksvoice.com

Manteo High grads celebrate

Caps fly towards the sky as the Class of 2022 graduates from Manteo High School at the Waterside Theater on the morning of Saturday, June 11. Congratulations to all those deserving students and best wishes for a bright future.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Tshombe to highlight Juneteenth at Pea Island Cookhouse Museum

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 5:00 pm, Juneteenth will again be celebrated at Collins Park at the Pea Island Cookhouse Museum, located at 622 Sir Walter Raleigh Street in Manteo. Tshombe Selby, a beloved native of Manteo and professional opera singer, will return this year to again sing The Songs of Freedom using the front porch of the museum as his stage. Juneteenth, made a Federal holiday last year, is the oldest known celebration honoring the end of enslavement in the United States. On this day, more than two years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, slavery was proclaimed ended in Galveston, Texas. The day is also sometimes called Freedom Day, or Emancipation Day.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Pickleball tournament a hit with locals and visitors alike

The OBX Pickleball Group held its first tournament in Dare recently at the county’s tennis facility in Kill Devil Hills. The event attracted 90 players – both men and women – from as far away as South Dakota and Florida, according to event organizers. Many locals from the area participated in their first organized pickleball event. Others that traveled in from central and western North Carolina as well as Virginia Beach.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Aubrey Thomas Davis, Sr. of Kill Devil Hills, June 2

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Aubrey Thomas Davis Sr, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 84 at Peak Resources in Nags Head, NC. Aubrey was born on June 28, 1937 in Tarboro, NC to William and Mary (Balance) Davis. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University in 1958 and worked in food packaging design for RJ Reynolds in Winston Salem for more than 25 years and at Fleming Potter in Peoria, IL for 10 years. His jobs took him to Europe, South America and the Middle East and ignited a love for people around the world. In retirement, he enjoyed teaching at Forsyth Community College, volunteering for the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (OBX), Store House for Jesus (Winston Salem), and being a ranger at the Currituck Club. He could be found outside his son’s restaurant, the Outer Banks Brewing Station, cleaning up, landscaping and greeting employees and customers alike.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Obituaries
outerbanksvoice.com

Marion Percy “Bun” Griffin of Kill Devil Hills, June 9

Marion Percy Griffin or “Bun” as he was lovingly known, passed away peacefully at the family home June 9, 2022 after several months of declining health. Bun was 82. Bun and his wife Shirley “Honey” Griffin moved to the Outer Banks from Virginia in 1975 to raise their family. Bun and Shirley were blessed with 54 years of loving matrimony before her passing in 2018. As a young man Bun had a passion for fishing, chess and for visiting casinos- particularly the slots machines.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Court Docket - June 12

NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ALTMAN,HANNAH,GRAY SPEEDING 071/55 COLLINS,A,S 21CR 705375. WINDOW TINTING VIOL COLLINS,A,S 21CR 705375. 2 BELL,LAURA,LYNN ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY MILLEA,T 21CR 052975. 3 BELL,LAURA,LYNN ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY MILLEA,T 21CR 052976. 4 BELL,LAURA,LYNN RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER MILLEA,T 21CR 052977. 5 BELL,LAURA,LYNN DISORDERLY CONDUCT MILLEA,T...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Worsening conditions challenge Ocracoke ferry operations

Once the quiet and well-behaved counterpart to feral Oregon Inlet, Hatteras Inlet is now repeatedly afflicted by shoaling that defeats routine maintenance of the critically important Ocracoke ferry routes. “It’s ever-evolving,” Catherine “Cat” Peele, planning and development manager for the state Ferry Division, said in a recent interview. She added...
OCRACOKE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Tassels turn at Cape Hatteras Secondary School

Cape Hatteras Secondary School graduates celebrate with the traditional tassle turn during the graduation ceremony on the evening of Saturday, June 11. Congratulations to the Class of 2022 and bright hopes for the future.
HATTERAS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

40th Annual Rogallo Kite Festival at Jockey’s Ridge

Francis Rogallo was a NASA scientist and inventor of the flexible wing. His inventions started the sport of hang gliding and his designs have carried over into the development of stunt kites, power kites, and hang gliders that are flown today. We invite you to join us and fly a kite at the 40th Annual Rogallo Kite Festival to celebrate Francis Rogallo and his many accomplishments.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Capping off a great graduation ceremony

Picture perfect weather accompanied the Kill Devil Hills graduation ceremony for the First Flight High School class of 2022 on the evening of June 10. This video capturing the celebratory tossing of caps into the air was posted on the First Flight Official Fan Page. Congratulations and a bright future to all the deserving grads.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck residents share recreation ideas

Currituck County Parks and Recreation held five public input meetings over three different days in an effort to create a comprehensive master plan to aid in recreation planning. Just over 200 people attended meetings in Corolla, Jarvisburg, Currituck, Moyock and Knotts Island. LuAnn Bryan from McGill Associates, a group that...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Christie Palmer of Elizabeth City, May 28

Christie Nicole Hill Palmer of Elizabeth City, NC died at her residence on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Christie was born in Elizabeth City, NC on February 3, 1976 to Carroll Wayne Hill and Brenda Louise Jordan Hill. She is survived by two sisters; Ann Twine (David) of South Mills, NC...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 5, 6 & 7

William Simmons, 82, of Beaufort passed away on Sunday June 5, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors at 12:00pm, prior to the funeral.
proptalk.com

48 Hours in Coinjock, NC: The Accidental Tourists

After an unplanned stop in Coinjock, NC, while on the ICW, the author learns how boat mechanics and marinas can quite literally save the day. In the boating life there is nothing like the sound of silence. Sailors always anticipate and appreciate that moment when the sails are raised and full and the engine is shut down. The smooth and quiet acceleration inevitably brings a smile.
COINJOCK, NC

