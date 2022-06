Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Scioto Reserve?. Thank you so much for your interest in Scioto Reserve Country Club, and congratulations! We are so excited to learn about your engagement and hope you have an amazing planning process. I am Ann Marie, and I have been the lead planner at Scioto Reserve Country Club for the past 11 years. During my time, I have assisted in countless wedding days and helping brides’ and grooms’ wedding visions come to life. Our team at Scioto Reserve has a real passion for weddings and creating amazing experiences for both you and your guests. I look forward to hearing from you soon!

