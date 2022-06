So many of Stephen King's works have reached iconic status. One of those works is "Pet Sematary", a twisted tale about a doctor and his family struck by tragedy followed by poor decisions. The title would suggest that the action centers around a pet cemetery. Instead, it's an ancient burial ground beyond the pets that unleashes terror throughout the book. But with so many of King's works rooted in a little bit of his own life in Maine, is there a real pet cemetery? The answer is yes.

