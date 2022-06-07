Peter King tabs Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as one of most influential NFL people of 2022

NBC Sports columnist Peter King compiled a list of the people he believes will be the most influential during the 2022 NFL season in his weekly Football Morning in America column. This list is comprised of players, owners, executives and everything in-between.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes landed at No. 4 on his list of 22 for some very specific reasons. Most importantly, he believes that Mahomes will still be Mahomes even without Tyreek Hill in the picture. His evidence — the television networks (and Amazon) fiending for Mahomes.

“Surprised he’s this high, on a franchise that could have a different look without Tyreek Hill this year? Don’t be. Mahomes, in many ways, is the face of the NFL, the cool guy and electric player. My proof: Who did Amazon want for its historic debut game? Mahomes and Kansas City. What’s the Sunday night gem of the first month of NBC’s season? Mahomes at Tom Brady in Week 4. Starting in Week 1, 11 of KC’s first 13 games will be nationally televised: three on Sunday night, one on Thursday night, one on Monday night, and in late-window Sunday doubleheader games, four on CBS and two on FOX. Obviously, even without Tyreek Hill, the NFL thinks: In Patrick We Trust. It’s a wise motto. The reports of Kansas City’s demise have been greatly exaggerated, and will be as long as Mahomes plays quarterback there.”

I feel like that last line is something Chiefs should often come back to. It seems like whenever a superstar player enters that second part of his career where some veterans depart and new players enter the picture, they’re doubted. It’s reasonable to expect an adjustment period for the team early in the season, but championships aren’t won in September. At the end of the day, the Chiefs still have a superstar quarterback and future Hall of Fame coach steering the ship. Kansas City should be in good shape so long as those two things don’t change.