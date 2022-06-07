ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Peter King tabs Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as one of most influential NFL people of 2022

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSHhV_0g3IAUXF00

NBC Sports columnist Peter King compiled a list of the people he believes will be the most influential during the 2022 NFL season in his weekly Football Morning in America column. This list is comprised of players, owners, executives and everything in-between.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes landed at No. 4 on his list of 22 for some very specific reasons. Most importantly, he believes that Mahomes will still be Mahomes even without Tyreek Hill in the picture. His evidence — the television networks (and Amazon) fiending for Mahomes.

“Surprised he’s this high, on a franchise that could have a different look without Tyreek Hill this year? Don’t be. Mahomes, in many ways, is the face of the NFL, the cool guy and electric player. My proof: Who did Amazon want for its historic debut game? Mahomes and Kansas City. What’s the Sunday night gem of the first month of NBC’s season? Mahomes at Tom Brady in Week 4. Starting in Week 1, 11 of KC’s first 13 games will be nationally televised: three on Sunday night, one on Thursday night, one on Monday night, and in late-window Sunday doubleheader games, four on CBS and two on FOX.

Obviously, even without Tyreek Hill, the NFL thinks: In Patrick We Trust. It’s a wise motto. The reports of Kansas City’s demise have been greatly exaggerated, and will be as long as Mahomes plays quarterback there.”

I feel like that last line is something Chiefs should often come back to. It seems like whenever a superstar player enters that second part of his career where some veterans depart and new players enter the picture, they’re doubted. It’s reasonable to expect an adjustment period for the team early in the season, but championships aren’t won in September. At the end of the day, the Chiefs still have a superstar quarterback and future Hall of Fame coach steering the ship. Kansas City should be in good shape so long as those two things don’t change.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Release Former Michigan Standout

Tom Brady's status as both a Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots player means the two organizations are forever linked. But one former Michigan standout won't get a chance to become the next great Wolverine-turned-Patriot. On Friday, the Patriots announced that they have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I was scared': Former Cowboys CB Terence Newman recalls chance run-in with Marion Barber

Terence Newman was literally talking about the toll that football takes on the body when he saw the news of Marion Barber’s passing. In a wide-ranging interview with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, the former Cowboys cornerback had been discussing the smart, quick-strike style of play that made him the fifth overall pick by Dallas in the 2003 draft. He recalled a Kansas State teammate who, conversely, served as the “kamikaze” on special teams. He remembered how his fellow Wildcat would “run down on the kickoff and lead with his head. Make big hits.”
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peaceful protests? In 1987, Jack Del Rio scuffled with Chiefs great Otis Taylor over replacement players

It has not been a banner week for Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. His comments about the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the United States Capitol, which Del Rio referred to as a “dust-up,” did not go over well. Del Rio eventually had to apologize, both the NAACP and the Fritz Pollard Alliance called for his firing, and he was fined $100,000 by the team, proof of which was a statement released by head coach Ron Rivera. Del Rio’s comments, in which he referred to the insurrection as a “dust-up,” may be the “nail in the coffin” when it comes to the Commanders’ hopes for a new stadium.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What rookie WRs under Aaron Rodgers tell us about Christian Watson's potential in 2022

Today, we’re looking at past rookie wide receivers for the Green Bay Packers, starting with the number 442. That is the average receiving yards for four prominent Packers receivers in their rookie seasons under quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At the very least, this should provide some context toward what to expect from Christian Watson next season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Nbc Sports#Kc#Cbs#Fox
The Spun

NASCAR World Is Thinking Of Clint Bowyer On Sunday

NASCAR fans were left scratching their heads at the surprise absence of broadcast Clint Bowyer during the most recent Fox NASCAR broadcast. But today, fans got some pretty surprising news about the former racing star. According to The Athletic, Bowyer will not be a part of today's Toyota/Save Mart 350....
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: UNC staff joins Brady Manek at NBA workout

The term ‘Carolina Family’ isn’t just a saying, it’s something the entire program lives by. Once you are part of that family, it sticks with you forever. And, that is the case with former UNC basketball forward Brady Manek. Manek played just one season for North Carolina but quickly become a fan-favorite. On Friday, he took part in workouts for the Washington Wizards and he had some familiar faces by his side. Head coach Hubert Davis, Director of Recruiting Pat Sullivan and former Tar Heel great and current Wizards Director of Pro Personnel Antwan Jamison were in the house for Manek’s workout. Some...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texas target Arch Manning tosses touchdown at LSU's 7-on-7 camp

Texas’ priority target for the 2023 recruiting class continues to prove why he’s the most highly touted prospect in the country. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning has been heavily recruited by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for quite some time now. The strong relationship between the Manning family and the Longhorns coaching staff could ultimately be what gives Texas the edge when it’s all said and done.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
163K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy