PALM CITY, Fla. — It's been a vision for Knight Kiplinger years in the making — an innovative, environmentally-conscious neighborhood in Martin County. "It will be multigenerational, not gated golf course communities catering to the affluent. Martin County has many beautiful wonderful gated golf course communities. It’s not an unmet need," Knight Kiplinger, the creator of Newfield, told WPBF 25 News.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO