Donald John Casey Obituary

Donald John Casey, DVM of Paradise Valley and Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on January 12, 2022, at the age of 97, while a resident at the retirement community, Vi @ Silverstone in Scottsdale. Thank you to the entire staff for making his days so rich and filled with love. He was predeceased by our mother, LaDeane Casey, who passed away December 1, 2018.

Our dad was a decorated WWII combat Marine (Pacific Theater), private pilot, accomplished large and small animal veterinarian, and third generation Iowa farmer. He was the last survivor of a band of six brothers and two sisters. Dad was a gentleman farmer and beloved veterinarian. With a smile and a wink, he used to say, “I have never really worked a day in my life because I love what I do, and even get paid for it!” Dad was a humble man but received many awards and held various titles in his profession. His daily mission was to make the people and animals in his life feel better. He always had a kind word and compliment for everyone he met. Halfway through their lives, Mom and Dad (at the age of 50) moved the family from Iowa to Paradise Valley, AZ. “You can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy.” He continued practicing veterinary medicine for 25 years in Arizona, starting up multiple small animal clinics until his retirement. He also was long-time volunteer for the homeless at St. Vincent de Paul, attended daily Mass at the Franciscan Renewal Center, Eucharistic Minister at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, enjoyed golf, and spent many hours actively watching his grandchildren’s sporting and school events.

Dad’s greatest pride and joy was his family. He is survived by his children: Kent (Amy); Robert; Diane Casey Maloney (Kevin Ahern); Donna (Bruce) Tait; and Mark (Caroline). Also, by his son-in-law, Craig Larsen (daughter Janice Casey deceased); his nine grandchildren Dylan (Liz) and Brook Casey; W.J., Sean (Kerri) and Connor Maloney (Peyton Jackson); Kelleen and Greg (Kass) Tait; and Charlotte and Ruby Casey. Dad had three great granddaughters: Ella and Harper Casey; and Madison Maloney. A service and burial will be held in Iowa during Summer 2022.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you “Do what Dad would do.” Tell the next person you meet that they are Great! They are beautiful! Tell your family that you love them. Everyday give the people around you a reason to feel good. That is his true legacy.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Griswold. A Rosary will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Griswold. Interment will be in Pleasant Township Cemetery. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family.