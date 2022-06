The Philadelphia Film Society (PFS) is excited to announce after a two year hiatus, the long-running summer movie series, Movies on the Block, will make its return this June. This year’s summer screening program kicks off on June 19 and will be hosted in every corner of Philadelphia. The lineup includes screenings of DRUMLINE, BLACK PANTHER, FANTASTIC MR. FOX, and COCO!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO