WATCH: X foundation seeks to spread awareness on Fentanyl

UPDATE (6/10/2022 8:51 p.m.):. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says 12-year-old Phoenix Gragg has been found and is safe. No other information was available at the time. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A boy with autism is reportedly missing and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating him.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large law enforcement presence at a Colorado Springs Walgreens Saturday night. 11 News first learned about the incident on the northwest side of the city north of Ute Valley Park just before 7 p.m. When our crews arrived at the store in the 6800 block of Centennial Boulevard, crime tape was up in the parking lot and the store was closed to the public.
UPDATE (6/10/20222:13 p.m.) Judy Abbott has been located and is safe. No other information was provided by law enforcement. PREVIOUS (6/10/2022 1:48 p.m.) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Commerce City Police Department needs your help locating 80-year-old Judy Ann Abbot, AKA Langston. Officers say she was last seen on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. in Denver for an appointment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking at an arson case following a fire in Colorado Springs Friday evening. Crews were called to the 2700 block of N. Chestnut, just south of W. Fillmore and west of I-25 just after 4 p.m. When 11 News arrived at the scene, the front of a home was charred and multiple vehicles appeared to be damaged. The fire appeared to be under control by about 5 p.m., but smoke was still visible.
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman has died while in custody at the El Paso County jail, according to a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Office. The woman reportedly died just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say she was found unresponsive in her assigned cell; lifesaving measures were...
SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. Salida Police shared photos of 47-year-old Daniel Egan on Friday. Egan is wanted on multiple nationwide warrants, including 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder. If anyone has information on...
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were trying to take a menacing suspect into custody on Thursday. Very few details on the suspect were available last time this article was updated. Police could only say they were trying to make contact with the suspect at about 1 p.m. in the area of Abriendo Avenue and Washington Street. Police believe the suspect “barricaded” themselves inside a building in the neighborhood just west of I-25 and south of the Arkansas River.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say a man is injured following a reported shooting near Garden of the Gods Road and I-25 just after midnight Saturday. Officers responded to calls for shots fired in the area and a short time later witnesses told police they saw a gunshot victim in the same area. As they arrived on scene they reportedly found a man with a gunshot found and medical arrived on scene.
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Littleton Police say 93-year-old William McCandliss has been found. Officers say he was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday and was seen leaving Littleton Hospital (7700 S. Broadway). McCandliss has blue eyes, gray hair and is about 5′10″. A photo of McCandliss can be found at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway on Thursday just before Rush Hour. At about 4 p.m. police had some lanes on Powers Boulevard blocked at Astrozon Boulevard on the southeast side of the city. As of 4:10 p.m., first responders were...
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a deadly shooting in the area near Chaps View road in Hanover has been found. This was announced on their twitter page around 3:45pm on Saturday. Deputies held a news conference Saturday afternoon,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people on a motorcycle are dead following a crash with an SUV. This happened near North Powers Boulevard and Highway 83 before 8 p.m. Thursday. Colorado Springs Police say a motorcycle was heading north on Highway 83 when a blue SUV headed south tried...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The demand for electricity is expected to rise in the coming months for Colorado Springs Utilities amidst extreme heat forecasts across the nation. As of Friday, temperatures in Colorado Springs are expected to reach near 100 degrees in the coming days and droughts are affecting hydroelectric generation in the west. Nonetheless, Colorado Springs Utilities expects to be able to handle the demand curve ahead.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Mount Evans Highway (Colorado Highway 5) is open to the public for the 2022 season!. The road opened around 8 a.m. Friday. CDOT crews have been working hard throughout the month of May and into early June clearing snow from the gates at Echo Lake Lodge to the summit of Mount Evans.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State University’s President Joyce McConnell and the university have decided to part ways, that’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver. This is reportedly effective starting June 30. McConnell was hired by the University in 2019. Click here to read more...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say all eastbound lanes are back open following a rollover crash near Austin Bluffs Parkway and north Union Boulevard. Officers began getting calls for the crash just before 12:20 p.m. Colorado Springs Fire were on scene working to get at least one...
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Fountain says a structure fire is under control as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. Crews say the fire happened in the area near Old Pueblo Road and Link Road. Lisa Schneider, the Fountain police and fire department safety officer, tells 11 News the fire...
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Movies on the Riverwalk is back starting this Saturday, June 11. The event is free to the public and open to all ages. The three planned movies for this summer include Frozen II, June 11, Boss Baby 2, July 9, and Sing, August 13. Movies will...
Comments / 0