Steven Michael Quezada grew up in a rough part of Albuquerque, N.M. “I was a quiet kid,” he said in an interview from his home in New Mexico’s largest city. “I grew up in a really rough neighborhood. I fought a lot. I grew up in an area with a lot of gangs around us — gangs up and down the block. But I came from a very loving and caring family.”

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO