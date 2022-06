Major progress has been made on another stretch of the $180 million, 2.2-mile long San Pedro Creek Culture Park through the west side of downtown San Antonio. A park subcommittee heard an update on Thursday from managers on the project. Christine Clayton, the engineer of the San Antonio River Authority overseeing the project on behalf of the county, told the subcommittee water will be flowing in the creek between Houston and Cesar Chavez Streets by the end of June.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO