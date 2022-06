The two parks departments from Liberty and Smithville are continuing summer fun with free movie nights. First up, on Friday, June 10, there will be “Sing 2” screened in Bennett Park, 1100 N. Clayview Drive in Liberty. There will be lawn games and other family activities starting around 6 p.m. The movie will start at dusk. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Liberty Parks & Recreation will provide popcorn and snacks. No alcohol is allowed in Liberty parks.

SMITHVILLE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO