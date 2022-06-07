ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

TIMELINE: Storm threat returns Tuesday with lightning, gusty winds possible

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Don't put that umbrella away just yet. Our skies stay mostly cloudy and muggy as highs climb back to near 80 degrees Tuesday. We have a slow-moving cold front just...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Strong to severe storms possible to end weekend

CINCINNATI — After a muggy morning with temperatures starting in the 60s in many areas across Greater Cincinnati, storms are possible to redevelop through the day. Highs will get back to the low 80s. Storms look scattered but there is the chance that a few could become strong or...
ENVIRONMENT
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Spotty rain, storms before intense heat

CINCINNATI — The rest of the day brings more clouds than sunshine with highs returning to the upper 70s. We can't rule out a stray shower or two Saturday, but most of the day looks dry. The chance for a few showers and storms continues for the overnight hours....
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Severe storms cause damage, high water across Greater Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Residents recorded damage caused by high winds as storms moved through the Greater Cincinnati region Wednesday evening. Wind speeds up to 65 mph were recorded blowing over trees and knocking down power lines in Boone County. Several residents sent in pictures and videos of funnel clouds in...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Daily Advocate

Structures suffer damage in suspected tornado

DARKE COUNTY — Numerous structures suffered damage in what appeared to be at least one tornado that touched down Wednesday evening in southern Darke County. Reports have indicated that at least one person suffered minor injuries during the storm when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a tornado causing the vehicle to roll numerous times before coming to rest. The accident, which was witnessed by an off-duty firefighter from Arcanum, left the driver trapped in the vehicle before being freed by the firefighter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
miamivalleytoday.com

Tornado hits Meijer Distribution

A tornado struck north of Tipp City around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Hardest hit was Meijer Distribution on County Road 25A. There are numerous reports of damage, but there were no reported injuries as of press time. According to the National Weather Service, a tornado-producing storm was located near Tipp City at approximately 6:08 p.m., moving east at 35 mph. Rader and storm spotters confirmed the tornado.
TIPP CITY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee shares shocking video of tornadoes ravaging Ohio

Ginger Zee has shared a shocking new video with fans taken on the ground in Ohio after two tornadoes ravaged local areas. The ABC meteorologist revealed there had been two reported tornadoes during the nearly 200 severe storm reports across the southeastern states of the country. WATCH: Branching Out: A...
OHIO STATE
FOXBusiness

City in Ohio damaged by tornado, thousands without power

At least one tornado threatened communities in central Ohio, with storms leaving thousands without power on Thursday morning. Power outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed 7,751 customers without power. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington said the agency planned on conducting damage surveys in the coming days, after the office received...
iheart.com

Wednesday Tornado Damage Suspected in Brown and Hocking Counties

Tornado warnings were sent out during strong storms in our area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service will be surveying some damage reports to determine whether it was caused by twisters or straight line winds. The National Weather Service can confirm a tornado occurred in Miami County, Ohio, near West...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Experts say 5 tornadoes touched down in Southwest Ohio

Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 10, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) - The National Weather Service says five tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southwest Ohio. An EF1 tornado hit southeast Darke County west of route 49, with wind speeds estimated at 100 MPH. A few farm structures were damaged from that twister. The same storm later spawned an EF2 tornado that tracked from West Milton to Tipp City, where a Meijer distribution center near 1-75 sustained major damage. And that tornado that damaged the Meijer facility had wind speeds estimated at 120 MPH. The same storm spawned an EF1 tornado in Clark County that first touched down southwest of North Hampton, then traveled east across the northern Springfield metro area to just west of Pleasant Township. Hundreds of trees and some buildings were damaged along the storm’s path, including in Buck Creek State Park and the Springfield Country Club. That storm’s top wind speed is estimated at 90 MPH. Weak tornadoes also touched down four miles north of Urbana, and near Sardinia in Brown County, about 30 miles east of Cincinnati. No injuries were reported from any of the storms.
DAYTON, OH
wrtv.com

Live Blog: Tornado-warned storms move across central Indiana

INDIANA — Tornado-warned storms are making their way across central Indiana and early reports of damage are coming into the WRTV newsroom. Officials in Delaware County are investigating the possibility of a tornado touchdown between Eaton and Albany. That's according to Delaware County EMA Executive Director John Coutinho and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy