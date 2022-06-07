TIMELINE: Storm threat returns Tuesday with lightning, gusty winds possible

Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 10, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) - The National Weather Service says five tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southwest Ohio. An EF1 tornado hit southeast Darke County west of route 49, with wind speeds estimated at 100 MPH. A few farm structures were damaged from that twister. The same storm later spawned an EF2 tornado that tracked from West Milton to Tipp City, where a Meijer distribution center near 1-75 sustained major damage. And that tornado that damaged the Meijer facility had wind speeds estimated at 120 MPH. The same storm spawned an EF1 tornado in Clark County that first touched down southwest of North Hampton, then traveled east across the northern Springfield metro area to just west of Pleasant Township. Hundreds of trees and some buildings were damaged along the storm’s path, including in Buck Creek State Park and the Springfield Country Club. That storm’s top wind speed is estimated at 90 MPH. Weak tornadoes also touched down four miles north of Urbana, and near Sardinia in Brown County, about 30 miles east of Cincinnati. No injuries were reported from any of the storms.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO