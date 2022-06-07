ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marion man arrested on felony charges

By Wade Weaver
Your News Local
 4 days ago

MARION, IN- On June 6, 2022 at approximately 10:00 pm, Bradley DeLong (age 46) was arrested for Theft and Intimidation (both Level 6 Felonies). On June 6, 2022 Officers were dispatched to 2447 S Western Ave...

Your News Local

Man faces felony charges of child molesting

WABASH, IN- Peydon L. Bennett, age 29, from Grant County, IN was found guilty of three criminal offenses on June 8, 2022, in the Wabash Circuit Court following a two day jury trial. The jury found Mr. Bennett guilty of child molesting, a level 1 felony, and two counts of...
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Grant County couple arrested on multiple charges after pursuit

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- Wednesday night a vehicle pursuit led to the arrests of Donna Cassidy, 49, Upland, IN, and Brandon Dail, 49, Marion, IN. Both were incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Cassidy faces a criminal charge for resisting law enforcement. She also had two active arrest warrants issued from Grant County, IN, for theft and unlawful possession of a syringe. Dail faces criminal charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, two charges for resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement causing a risk of serious bodily injury to law enforcement, invasion of privacy, reckless driving, aggressive driving, possession of marijuana, three counts for criminal mischief, operating a vehicle without ever having received a driver’s license. He also had an active Grant County arrest warrant for failure to pay child support and multiple warrants from Huntington County, IN, for burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Man arrested after allegedly breaking Harry's window

A Zionsville, Indiana, man was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Friday after allegedly breaking a window at Harry’s Chocolate Shop on State Street. The customer, John Kester, was refused service because he was intoxicated and was asked to leave, West Lafayette Police Department Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Kester returned to the bar and was denied entry.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Woman pulls gun on employee during argument

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has learned more information about the woman who pulled a gun on a employee at Wabash Wednesday night. According to police, around 6:30 p.m., a Wabash employee was giving instructions to a semi driver that had arrived to make a delivery when the two began arguing.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WRBI Radio

Pair arrested on dealing meth charges

WESTPORT, IN — Two people were arrested in Westport this week on dealing methamphetamine charges. Investigators say 45-year-old Patrick Creech and 32-year-old Heavenly Spurlock of Osgood were rounded up Tuesday evening at Creech’s home on Main Street in Westport by officers from the Greensburg Police Department and the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotic Enforcement Team.
WESTPORT, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Man accused of raping, beating and threatening to kill woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s accused of beginning the beatings one Saturday late last month. For days, he used his fists, his hands and even a curtain rod, the woman later told investigators. At some point, he raped her. He also ran at her with a knife, took her cell phone and threatened to kill her if she ever tried to leave the house, she later said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Police ask for help finding missing 13-year-old Indiana girl

PERU, Indiana — Police in central Indiana are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Friday night. The Peru Police Department said Laurynne Jackson was last seen leaving her house in Peru, Indiana, which is in Miami County, on Friday, June 10, at 11:30 p.m.
PERU, IN
Your News Local

Female identified located in Eel River

WABASH COUNTY, IN- A positive identification has been made in reference to the female that was located in the Eel River near Liberty Mills, IN on May 30th. The Wabash County Coroner and Wabash County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the female as April D. Greene, age 38, of Liberty Mills, IN. The case and manner of death are still pending as the investigation continues.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Police chase ends with crash into ‘Road Closed’ sign

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – What started as a traffic stop on a truck that had a false license plate turned into a police chase and ended with two arrests in Miami County on Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers arrested 49-year-olds Brandon Dail and Donna Cassidy on...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

WLPD officer recognized for saving overdose victim

A West Lafayette police officer was honored Thursday for rescuing a man who had apparently overdosed last month in a parking garage. At a private ceremony, officer Oscar Licona was presented with the agency’s Exceptional Service Award for his life-saving actions on May 02, according to a news release.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Martinsville 19-year-old found dead; car upside down in pond

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police said a 19-year-old from Martinsville was found dead in a 2020 Kia Optima that was located upside down in a pond. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, deputies were called out to a pond in the Painted Hills subdivision on E. Inlet Point Road in Martinsville just after 5 a.m. […]
MARTINSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Police arrest juvenile found with stolen gun in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a stolen gun from a juvenile on the downtown canal over the weekend. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers with IMPD Special Events and Downtown District worked together to patrol areas near the canal, including the Colts playground, bar district and nearby parking lots. The area has been the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Middlebury bicyclist struck by pick-up truck

A Middlebury woman riding her bicycle is being treated for internal injuries and head injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck. The collision happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, on U.S. 20, west of County Road 43. The 28-year-old woman was traveling eastbound. The Elkhart County...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
wfft.com

Coroner: Infant found in Newfield Drive home died of intentional fentanyl poisoning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Coroner's Office says an infant died from an intentional fentanyl poisoning late last year in northeast Fort Wayne. On Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 around 3 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to a home in the 8300 block of Newfield Drive, just down the road from St. Peter's Lutheran Church/School after a baby was found unconscious.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLFI.com

Woman stabbed; suspect still at-large

The Lafayette Police Department says a suspect is still at-large tonight after stabbing a woman in the back as she walked down the street. The Lafayette Police Department says a suspect is still at-large tonight after stabbing a woman in the back as she walked down the street.
LAFAYETTE, IN

