Fatal single vehicle crash in Amboy claims Peru man

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- Wednesday night a vehicle pursuit led to the arrests of Donna Cassidy, 49, Upland, IN, and Brandon Dail, 49, Marion, IN. Both were incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Cassidy faces a criminal charge for resisting law enforcement. She also had two active arrest warrants issued from Grant County, IN, for theft and unlawful possession of a syringe. Dail faces criminal charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, two charges for resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement causing a risk of serious bodily injury to law enforcement, invasion of privacy, reckless driving, aggressive driving, possession of marijuana, three counts for criminal mischief, operating a vehicle without ever having received a driver’s license. He also had an active Grant County arrest warrant for failure to pay child support and multiple warrants from Huntington County, IN, for burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

3 DAYS AGO