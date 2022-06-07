NeighborWorks Pocatello to hold Pay it Forward BBQ on Thursday

IDAHO FALLS – Renovations to the Wes Deist Aquatic Center are finished and the pool is back open, as of June 6. The community celebrated with a ribbon-cutting on Friday afternoon and free swimming. The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department closed the aquatic center in November...
IDAHO FALLS – A new discount grocery store is opening in Idaho Falls soon. Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is moving into the 16,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Big Deal Outlet at 2455 East 25th Street. Independent Owner-Operator Douglas Everett and his team are busy preparing the store for the...
POCATELLO — Healthy City, USA, has already been making great strides in becoming the healthiest city in America and we couldn’t have had such a successful introduction without the support of local organizations and community members. Without their support, this would not have been as productive as it already is, and this is just the beginning!
Pocatello Animal Services recently received a $40,000 donation for the animal shelter’s spay and neuter program, according to a press release from the city of Pocatello.
The donation came from Harold and Rosemarie Petty, who are both deceased. Chris Abbott, Animal Services supervisor thanked them for their donation in the press release. Abbott stated that this was a generous donation that will help the animals at the shelter.
Jodi Sensenbach Lyn Sensenbach Jodi Lyn Sensenbach passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 9, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jodi was born on January 31, 1961, to Paul N. and Sharon A. Carlsen in Pocatello, ID. Jodi loved being the oldest sister, pancakes at Grandma Elsie's and ice skating. While she was young, Jodi's father Paul, was transferred quite often so the family moved throughout the northwest during grade school and settled in Columbia, Missouri where she graduated from Rock Bridge High in 1979. Upon graduation, the family moved to Bountiful, Utah where she began college at BYU Salt Lake and received her EMT certification, she began working in Salt Lake City as an EMT with Holy Cross Hospital. While in Salt Lake, she met Ken Barrett who also was from Pocatello. Ken and Jodi were married in Pocatello in August 1981. They had two children, Chad (Debbie) and Jason (Justine) Barrett, they were later divorced. She later met Randy Drawe and together had a son, Torey, who was born in Pocatello. After moving to Albuquerque, NM where her father lived, she trained and worked as a nail technician and legal assistant as a single mother to support her three boys. She later met and married Ron Sensenbach and were married in Laughlin, Nevada in May 1999. After a move to Talent, Oregon that summer, the following year they relocated to be closer family in Pocatello. She began working with Farmers Insurance where she worked for 17 years before retiring as an underwriter to be home to care for Ron. Jodi loved spending time with family, trips to the family cabin in Island Park, gardening and trying to keep up with her grandkids. Jodi is survived by her mother, Sharon Gibson; sisters, Chris Carlsen and Amy (David) Alder; sons, Chad (Debbie) Barrett, Jason (Justine) Barrett and Torey (Mychal) Drawe; grandchildren, Jackson, Kaiden, Madison, Reagan, Emma & Everett; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband; father; and both sets of grandparents. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 2 pm at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho along with her husband. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that have cared for her over the past few years. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
In the last weekend of June, Teton Valley resident Ed Couillard, 67, will set out on his bike at Devils Tower National Monument and ride the 2,400 miles to his daughter’s home in New Hampshire, and he’s undertaking the adventure because he wants to raise money and awareness for the local animal shelter, PAWS of Teton Valley.
Couillard has ridden many centuries, usually group rides for charitable causes, but hasn’t done any long distance bike touring. Why embark on such an ambitious adventure that’s so...
Monte Rasmussen Ray Rasmussen Monte Ray Rasmussen passed away Wednesday, June 8th, following a long-term health battle. Monte was born August 29, 1952, in Montpelier, ID. Monte was a 1971 graduate of Soda Springs High School. He was a member of Rodeo Club and liked by his peers. One of his classmates recently remarked "being around Ray felt happy." Following high school Monte attended the ISU Vo-Tech Auto Body program. He also worked for a candy company and Budweiser. After time, Monte found his calling with Bannock County working maintenance in all county buildings. He was very active with NeighborWorks Pocatello and Alameda Neighborhood Association. He, with the help of neighbors and friends, fought and won to prevent a cell tower from being erected in Alameda Park across the street from his home. He was also a proponent of recycling helping the Bannock County Courthouse adopt a recycling program which was instrumental in the County adopting a recycling program. Monte lived his life at the service of those he loved. His family and his animals were beloved to him. Monte was rarely seen without one of his dogs on his heels. He loved his dogs like the children he never had. Seuner was his long-time companion and favorite of all. Monte and Suener embarked on many journeys together including traveling Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and Texas visiting family, hiking, cross country skiing, and much more. Following Suener, Monte enjoyed the company of Haley and, most recently, Pete. He spent countless hours at Bartz Field with him and Pete making friends for a lifetime. His kind heart also took in a stray cat, Baxter, Pete had adopted as a best buddy. Monte was preceded in death by his father, Donald Myers Rasmussen Sr, his mother, LaPreal Roberts Rasmussen, many classmates, and his dogs, Suener and Haley. His family would like to invite you to join a Celebration of Life at Alameda Park Wednesday, June 15th, beginning at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542.
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Orange barrels and construction workers are beginning to pop up left and right as workers are beginning their 2022 summer projects on Idaho roadways. “We have quite a few projects that are happening in southern Idaho this summer, some of them go as far...
It’s a busy week with events for everyone to enjoy at the Bannock County Event Center. Join us for another edition of Movies at the Port, a classic 3-ring circus, a 5K run, and more team roping and barrel racing!. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in...
IDAHO FALLS — A seasonal business is kicking off the warmer weather with delicious rolled ice cream and a new menu item — dole whip. Creamy Daze, a black and white food trailer with a splash of color, is located outside of Best Buy in Idaho Falls. It opened for the season in May and offers a wide variety of ice cream flavors.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho announced its 2022 Summer Drive-In Movie Series at the Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In.
A small change in Head Start policy is going to make a big difference in the lives of hungry Idaho families with babies and young children. The Idaho Head Start Association is forming new partnerships to get the word out and connect families to Head Start’s early childhood services.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on April 21, 2022, that children who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will now be considered eligible for Head Start and Early Head Start...
More building is underway near the Jackson Hole Junction Development just east of I-15 and south of Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls.
Gail Siemen W. Siemen A celebration of life for Gail Siemen will be held on Saturday, June 25th 3 p.m to 6 p.m at the Juniper Hills Country Club located at 6600 Bannock Hwy in Pocatello, Idaho. In Lieu of Flowers a meaningful remembrance for Gail would be a donation to the ISU Women's Basketball Fast Break Club.
POCATELLO — A teenage cowboy was injured during the Idaho State Finals Rodeo at the Pocatello fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon.
Around 2:20 p.m. the boy was riding a bull when the animal bucked him off and then stomped and head-butted him.
The boy was conscious and breathing when treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene.
He was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
His name and an update on his condition have not been released.
POCATELLO — A month into the grand opening of her gun shop, Merissa Bishop explained that business traffic has been booming in all the right ways.
“People are stopping and doing U-turns when they see the (open) sign,” said Bishop, a 62-year-old California native who moved to Pocatello in September. “We’ve even had a person stop and get rear-ended because they saw that we were open and wanted to come in. Reception has just been incredible.”
POCATELLO — Six months after shuttering its doors, a local eatery has found a new home and it’s still located in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Villano’s Italian closed down at its former location at 165 N. Main St. in Pocatello on Jan. 1. This month, the eatery opened just one block away from its old home and is now serving pizza, sandwiches and salads from inside Star Route Brewery at 218 N. Main St.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Officials in the eastern Idaho city of Idaho Falls have agreed to pay $11.7 million to a man who spent about two decades in prison after being wrongfully convicted. The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday to accept the settlement agreement with Christopher Tapp. Tapp...
The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday night to accept a settlement agreement with Christopher Tapp for $11.7 million. In October 2020, Tapp sued the city of Idaho Falls and several former Idaho Falls Police Department officers after he was wrongfully imprisoned for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge.
