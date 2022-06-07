NeighborWorks Pocatello to hold Pay it Forward BBQ on Thursday

Jodi Sensenbach Lyn Sensenbach Jodi Lyn Sensenbach passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 9, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jodi was born on January 31, 1961, to Paul N. and Sharon A. Carlsen in Pocatello, ID. Jodi loved being the oldest sister, pancakes at Grandma Elsie's and ice skating. While she was young, Jodi's father Paul, was transferred quite often so the family moved throughout the northwest during grade school and settled in Columbia, Missouri where she graduated from Rock Bridge High in 1979. Upon graduation, the family moved to Bountiful, Utah where she began college at BYU Salt Lake and received her EMT certification, she began working in Salt Lake City as an EMT with Holy Cross Hospital. While in Salt Lake, she met Ken Barrett who also was from Pocatello. Ken and Jodi were married in Pocatello in August 1981. They had two children, Chad (Debbie) and Jason (Justine) Barrett, they were later divorced. She later met Randy Drawe and together had a son, Torey, who was born in Pocatello. After moving to Albuquerque, NM where her father lived, she trained and worked as a nail technician and legal assistant as a single mother to support her three boys. She later met and married Ron Sensenbach and were married in Laughlin, Nevada in May 1999. After a move to Talent, Oregon that summer, the following year they relocated to be closer family in Pocatello. She began working with Farmers Insurance where she worked for 17 years before retiring as an underwriter to be home to care for Ron. Jodi loved spending time with family, trips to the family cabin in Island Park, gardening and trying to keep up with her grandkids. Jodi is survived by her mother, Sharon Gibson; sisters, Chris Carlsen and Amy (David) Alder; sons, Chad (Debbie) Barrett, Jason (Justine) Barrett and Torey (Mychal) Drawe; grandchildren, Jackson, Kaiden, Madison, Reagan, Emma & Everett; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband; father; and both sets of grandparents. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 2 pm at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho along with her husband. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that have cared for her over the past few years. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO