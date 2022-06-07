ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

“salt/city/blues” to premiere at Syracuse Stage

Cover picture for the articleHow does a fractured family heal when unresolved emotions of the past color the present, and can a city reshape itself if it means tearing open old, still-tender wounds? These are just a few of...

Greek Fest returns to Syracuse in full swing

After a two-year hiatus, Greek Fest returns to Syracuse full-fledged and in person. Volunteers have already started preparing for one of CNY’s most popular cultural events. Greek Fest started with a couple people bringing their grills to one spot, and has now evolved into the event it is today.
Interview: Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter of InterFaith Works

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our community in Central New York is doing whatever it can to put an end to racism, including gearing up for the annual “United We End Racism” duck race!. The initiative is part of InterFaith Works of Central New York’s campaign focused on...
First Rome “Pop-Up” project on June 18

(WSYR-TV) – Livable Communities of Oneida County is partnering up with the City of Rome for a “Pop-Up” project that will be held on Saturday June 18, from 10-2:00 p.m. The activation will not only coincide with the city of Rome’s Summer Program Registration, it will also have music, food trucks, vendors and lawn games for all ages.
Skaneateles girls lacrosse falls in Class D State Finals

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – The Skaneateles girls lacrosse team fell in the Class D state final on Saturday to Bronxville 15-8. Kathryn Morrissey and Rachel Hackler led the Lakers attack with two goals each. Skaneateles finishes the season 19-4.
Petsavers: Aurora the Siberian Husky mix wants her forever family

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19. NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Aurora, a young Siberian Husky at the CNY SPCA. She arrived as a stray so the shelter is unsure of her exact age, but she is on the younger side.
5 locations fail health inspections, 4 with critical failures: May 22-28

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for locations checked during the week of May 22 to May 28, 2022. Five spots failed their inspections: Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse, Food Bank of CNY at Boys & Girls Club, Ethio Eritrea Restaurant, Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry, and D.P. Dough.
Breeze Airways first flight from SYR to Vegas is off to a bumpy start

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — How do Las Vegas, Nevada or Charleston, South Carolina sound? If either of those cities are on your bucket list, you’re in luck! Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights to both destinations from Syracuse’s Hancock Airport. Breeze Airways’ first flight from Syracuse...
How hypnosis can be life-changing for children

(WSYR-TV) — Though it may not be widely recognized as such, Dr. Ran Anbar says hypnosis can be a life-changing solution for children. Since children are great at using their imaginations, it’s important to teach them how they can use their imaginations for good. Dr. Anbar says that any child with chronic symptoms like shortness of breath, headaches, and stomachaches can treat themselves through the power of using their own minds. If a person is anxious, they may be able to use calming hypnosis techniques to relax themselves.
Three people in their twenties shot in Syracuse overnight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people in their twenties were shot overnight in Syracuse, according to police. Just after 2:00 a.m., Syracuse Police officers responded to the 1400 block of West Genesee Street off State Fair Boulevard for a shooting with injuries call. When police arrived at the scene,...
Fighting hate in Central New York with the annual United We End Racism event

Two local events are teaming up to fight racism in the Central New York community. The annual Duck Race to end racism and Racial Justice Awards will take place this Saturday, June 11th. This year marks the 20th anniversary. The purpose of the event is to collectively stand together in solidarity and fight against hate.
Field Days are back

VILLAGE OF MINOA – The Minoa Field Days made a return to Lewis Park last week after being called off for two straight years. Hosted by the village’s fire department, the community fair took place in sunny weather from 6 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, from 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday and from 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.
Baldwinsville girls lacrosse wins state championship

(WSYR-TV) — After 22 years, the Baldwinsville girls lacrosse team has won their second state championship. Baldwinsville defeated Northport 15-9 on Saturday to take home the Class A State Title. Baldwinsville avenged a 10-8 loss to Northport in the 2019 Class A title game which was the last time...
