“salt/city/blues” to premiere at Syracuse Stage

(WSYR-TV) — Though it may not be widely recognized as such, Dr. Ran Anbar says hypnosis can be a life-changing solution for children. Since children are great at using their imaginations, it’s important to teach them how they can use their imaginations for good. Dr. Anbar says that any child with chronic symptoms like shortness of breath, headaches, and stomachaches can treat themselves through the power of using their own minds. If a person is anxious, they may be able to use calming hypnosis techniques to relax themselves.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO