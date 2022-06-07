La Parrilla restaurant participates in Oswego County Restaurant Week

(WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Barlow announced a $75,000 grant this afternoon for the Oswego Little League. The grant money will go towards a project to illuminate a second baseball field, known as Lagoe Field, at the Fort Ontario Baseball Complex. The additional lighting will allow for more tournament opportunities, night games and the extension of the fall ball games, all in efforts to continue the growth for the Oswego Little League in the community.

