ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Colony Square Hotel Debuts a Fresh Rebrand and New Lobby Bar in Midtown

By Beth McKibben
Eater
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe aging W Hotel in Midtown is now the Starling, after a rebrand and renovation transformed the nearly 50-year-old building at the Colony Square complex into a Hilton property, becoming part of the brand’s boutique Curio Collection. With the rebrand comes a new bar and lounge called Lantana,...

atlanta.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Arrested Development to bring Juneteenth celebration to City Winery Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy-award winning band Arrested Development announced their signature Juneteenth celebration will be held at City Winery Atlanta in a three-night residency on June 19-21. According to officials, the celebration is expected to feature their greatest hits and the release of their upcoming album. City Winery Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Asheville Chocolate Shop French Broad Chocolate Is Headed to Ponce City Market

Wildly popular Asheville chocolate shop French Broad Chocolate is headed to Atlanta this fall, when a new location opens in the central food hall at Ponce City Market. Located on the first floor between LaRayia’s Bodega and Five Daughters Bakery, the shop takes over the former Batter Cookie Dough space and includes a retail section for purchasing chocolate gift sets and the company’s other chocolate sundries. The Ponce City Market location will also serve French Broad’s handcrafted chocolates and bonbons, baked goods, and sipping chocolate.
ASHEVILLE, NC
CBS 46

RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Seaside Oyster Bar scores 100, Peachtree Cafe not so peachy

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On South Clayton Street in Lawrenceville, a popular café is not so peachy this week after failing a routine health inspection. Peachtree Café scored 50 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, an employee used a drinking glass to scoop the ice. And chicken tenders, cooked mushrooms and French toast were at unsafe temperatures. So, we questioned the owner of the restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
fox5atlanta.com

The best places in metro Atlanta for popsicles

When the weather in metro Atlanta gets hot, there's nothing like a popsicle to cool you off. Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff shares her top picks for where you can find unique and tasty sweet treats.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the most haunted places in Georgia

For thrill-seekers and those intrigued by the paranormal, this list of haunted places will send chills down your spine and cause the hair on the back of your neck to stand up. These historic sites are not for the faint of heart - we’ve warned you. The Ellis Hotel.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumi
Lifewnikk

Fogo De Chao Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and looking for affordable yet high end new restaurants to try, you should surely consider visiting this restaurant. Finding high end meat at an affordable price isn’t the easiest resource to come across, and especially at such a low rate. I first came across Fogo de Chao while looking for a restaurant to attend for my birthday dinner and the first thing that I noticed on Google were the restaurants' outstanding reviews. Customers spoke highly of the food quality and overall experience, giving Fogo de Chao 4.6 stars with nearly 7,000 reviews, which is great, and after seeing this, I was sold. Now this is a pretty busy restaurant, in a well known area, so parking was a bit of a concern even before I arrived, but to my surprise, there was both free and valet parking available for customers, making the entire experience much more convenient. Once inside of the restaurant, there was a really nice host who greeted my friends and I and after only 10 minutes, we were seated. As I walked to our table I noticed that the restaurant was very high end and the decor was also exceptional, with nice dark, romantic lighting. Now let’s get to the part that really matters; the food! Fogo de Chao is a place where there are countless amounts of meat that is served on a stick by men in elegant attire. Their most popular dishes include Filet Mignon, Smoked Salmon, and New York Style Cheesecake for dessert. Each dish consisted of its own unique flavor that one won’t forget. Overall, visiting Fgoo de Chao was both convenient and unforgettable.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta rapper Trouble: Hundreds attend balloon release block party

ATLANTA - A celebration of life for Atlanta rapper Trouble brought out hundreds of people. They were seeking to pay their respects to the rapper who died earlier this week. The 34-year-old, whose legal name is Mariel Orr, was shot and killed in a domestic dispute early Sunday morning. "We’re...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Cocktail Bar#A Colony#New Lobby Bar#The Southern Gentleman#King Of
CBS 46

Juneteenth: Parades, events and ceremonies in metro Atlanta 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and marks when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to ensure that all enslaved people were freed. Our own CBS46 News and Peachtree TV staff will be a part of...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Seafood
AccessAtlanta

Best bets for seafood in Atlanta

There’s no doubt that Atlanta is absolutely fabulous. The only thing missing is a beach. Although we can’t dip our toes in the sand and smell the salty air, we’re not deprived of incredibly fresh seafood. Getting fish from the ocean to a restaurant plate in under...
ATLANTA, GA
nypressnews.com

Casting Extras For Starz Show “BMF” In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 25: General view of atmosphere at BMF Series Party Hosted by 50cent on September 25, 2021 in ATLANTA, GAorgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) The show “BMF” – which stands for Black Mafia Family – is now filming new episodes in the Atlanta area and currently has a casting call out for Atlanta locals would you like to work as paid extras on the set of BMF.
fox5atlanta.com

5 people hospitalized when tree falls on SW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Five people were rushed to the hospital after a tree crashed through their Southwest Atlanta home. The family was getting ready for dinner when out of nowhere the giant tree slammed into the kitchen in the back of the house on the 2700 block of Grand Avenue. "They...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Person shot outside Buckhead apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the person who shot at a BMW in Buckhead, hitting one person. Officials said someone fired shots Friday night just before 11:30 p.m. near the Arrive Buckhead apartment complex at 740 Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Police have not provided an update on the victim's...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy