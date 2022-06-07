DeMar (Dee) Gilbert celebrates 80th birthday

POCATELLO — Twelve years after he brewed his first batch of beer at Portneuf Valley Brewing, Danny Paz, now the master brewer at the brew pub, took home his first national gold award.
During the 2022 Mountain Brewers’ Beer Fest in Idaho Falls on June 4, Paz received the gold award from the North American Brewers Association for his session beer, Trigo Oro.
“So, Trigo is the Spanish word for...
POCATELLO — Healthy City, USA, has already been making great strides in becoming the healthiest city in America and we couldn’t have had such a successful introduction without the support of local organizations and community members. Without their support, this would not have been as productive as it already is, and this is just the beginning!
Jodi Sensenbach Lyn Sensenbach Jodi Lyn Sensenbach passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 9, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jodi was born on January 31, 1961, to Paul N. and Sharon A. Carlsen in Pocatello, ID. Jodi loved being the oldest sister, pancakes at Grandma Elsie's and ice skating. While she was young, Jodi's father Paul, was transferred quite often so the family moved throughout the northwest during grade school and settled in Columbia, Missouri where she graduated from Rock Bridge High in 1979. Upon graduation, the family moved to Bountiful, Utah where she began college at BYU Salt Lake and received her EMT certification, she began working in Salt Lake City as an EMT with Holy Cross Hospital. While in Salt Lake, she met Ken Barrett who also was from Pocatello. Ken and Jodi were married in Pocatello in August 1981. They had two children, Chad (Debbie) and Jason (Justine) Barrett, they were later divorced. She later met Randy Drawe and together had a son, Torey, who was born in Pocatello. After moving to Albuquerque, NM where her father lived, she trained and worked as a nail technician and legal assistant as a single mother to support her three boys. She later met and married Ron Sensenbach and were married in Laughlin, Nevada in May 1999. After a move to Talent, Oregon that summer, the following year they relocated to be closer family in Pocatello. She began working with Farmers Insurance where she worked for 17 years before retiring as an underwriter to be home to care for Ron. Jodi loved spending time with family, trips to the family cabin in Island Park, gardening and trying to keep up with her grandkids. Jodi is survived by her mother, Sharon Gibson; sisters, Chris Carlsen and Amy (David) Alder; sons, Chad (Debbie) Barrett, Jason (Justine) Barrett and Torey (Mychal) Drawe; grandchildren, Jackson, Kaiden, Madison, Reagan, Emma & Everett; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband; father; and both sets of grandparents. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 2 pm at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho along with her husband. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that have cared for her over the past few years. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
In the last weekend of June, Teton Valley resident Ed Couillard, 67, will set out on his bike at Devils Tower National Monument and ride the 2,400 miles to his daughter’s home in New Hampshire, and he’s undertaking the adventure because he wants to raise money and awareness for the local animal shelter, PAWS of Teton Valley.
Couillard has ridden many centuries, usually group rides for charitable causes, but hasn’t done any long distance bike touring. Why embark on such an ambitious adventure that’s so...
It’s a busy week with events for everyone to enjoy at the Bannock County Event Center. Join us for another edition of Movies at the Port, a classic 3-ring circus, a 5K run, and more team roping and barrel racing!. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in...
Monte Rasmussen Ray Rasmussen Monte Ray Rasmussen passed away Wednesday, June 8th, following a long-term health battle. Monte was born August 29, 1952, in Montpelier, ID. Monte was a 1971 graduate of Soda Springs High School. He was a member of Rodeo Club and liked by his peers. One of his classmates recently remarked "being around Ray felt happy." Following high school Monte attended the ISU Vo-Tech Auto Body program. He also worked for a candy company and Budweiser. After time, Monte found his calling with Bannock County working maintenance in all county buildings. He was very active with NeighborWorks Pocatello and Alameda Neighborhood Association. He, with the help of neighbors and friends, fought and won to prevent a cell tower from being erected in Alameda Park across the street from his home. He was also a proponent of recycling helping the Bannock County Courthouse adopt a recycling program which was instrumental in the County adopting a recycling program. Monte lived his life at the service of those he loved. His family and his animals were beloved to him. Monte was rarely seen without one of his dogs on his heels. He loved his dogs like the children he never had. Seuner was his long-time companion and favorite of all. Monte and Suener embarked on many journeys together including traveling Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and Texas visiting family, hiking, cross country skiing, and much more. Following Suener, Monte enjoyed the company of Haley and, most recently, Pete. He spent countless hours at Bartz Field with him and Pete making friends for a lifetime. His kind heart also took in a stray cat, Baxter, Pete had adopted as a best buddy. Monte was preceded in death by his father, Donald Myers Rasmussen Sr, his mother, LaPreal Roberts Rasmussen, many classmates, and his dogs, Suener and Haley. His family would like to invite you to join a Celebration of Life at Alameda Park Wednesday, June 15th, beginning at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542.
When you chat with Wyatt Jensen, something shines through clearer than sunlight through a stained-glass window. The guy is all about rodeo.
Jensen, a rising senior at Snake River, doesn’t just live and breathe rodeo. It’s more accurate to say he embodies it. For Jensen, it’s a year-round venture, a hobby that has transformed into a lifestyle across the last several years.
“He eats, sleeps and drinks rodeo,” said Wayne,...
POCATELLO — A teenage cowboy was injured during the Idaho State Finals Rodeo at the Pocatello fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon.
Around 2:20 p.m. the boy was riding a bull when the animal bucked him off and then stomped and head-butted him.
The boy was conscious and breathing when treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene.
He was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
His name and an update on his condition have not been released.
Gail Siemen W. Siemen A celebration of life for Gail Siemen will be held on Saturday, June 25th 3 p.m to 6 p.m at the Juniper Hills Country Club located at 6600 Bannock Hwy in Pocatello, Idaho. In Lieu of Flowers a meaningful remembrance for Gail would be a donation to the ISU Women's Basketball Fast Break Club.
Pony Express Car Wash is planning to build a second location in Pocatello.
The first location is at 4500 Yellowstone Ave. Kyle Benson, one of the partners of Pony Express Car Wash, explained that this location has just begun its fourth year in Pocatello.
“We’re really excited to get something actually within the city limits of Pocatello,” said Benson. “I think the location is going to be really good for...
Pocatello Animal Services recently received a $40,000 donation for the animal shelter’s spay and neuter program, according to a press release from the city of Pocatello.
The donation came from Harold and Rosemarie Petty, who are both deceased. Chris Abbott, Animal Services supervisor thanked them for their donation in the press release. Abbott stated that this was a generous donation that will help the animals at the shelter.
Jack Baird,...
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A woman accused of intentionally providing wrong information in the search for a missing Irish hiker in Grand Teton National Park has been banned from the park and ordered to pay restitution.
Heather Mycoskie, 40, must stay out of the park in northeastern Wyoming for five years and pay $17,600 under a deferred-prosecution agreement, park officials said in a statement Thursday.
Such agreements allow defendants to...
A small change in Head Start policy is going to make a big difference in the lives of hungry Idaho families with babies and young children. The Idaho Head Start Association is forming new partnerships to get the word out and connect families to Head Start’s early childhood services.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on April 21, 2022, that children who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will now be considered eligible for Head Start and Early Head Start...
POCATELLO — Pocatello Animal Services has found 13 new homes for their adoptable dogs at the shelter thanks to half-priced adoptions, which started the first week in June. Plus, more funds are still available for anyone looking to adopt a dog or puppy. These adoptions are being sponsored by...
Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday.
Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the...
Three local eighth graders will represent Idaho at the National History Day competition, which will be hosted virtually June 12-18.
Lydia Knapp, Carter Johnson and Isaac Robinson — all students at Gem Prep Charter School in Chubbuck — spent all year engaged in a program that focuses on historical research, interpretation and creative expression.
After participating in a regional competition that included 238 students from East Idaho and 185 projects,...
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on June 12, 2022, at 1:45 a.m. on northbound I-15 at milepost 118 south of Idaho Falls.
A 27-year-old male from Canada was driving a 2022 Volvo semi pulling a trailer loaded with fertilizer. The semi was traveling southbound near milepost 117 where it appears to have failed to negotiate a curve.
It drove off the left shoulder and into...
Captain Eric Anderson graduated from the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. Session 282 on Thursday.
The National Academy is known on an international scale for its academic excellence. The academy is ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training.
Congratulations on your hard work Captain Anderson; we are proud of you!
POCATELLO — It’s been an unusually cold and wet year so far for Southeastern Idaho, but weather officials say that’s about to change.
Climate Prediction Center officials say it could get hot over the next three months. In fact, they give temperatures a 60 to 70 percent chance of being above normal this summer.
“(That would be) directly opposite of what the first five months were,” said Greg Kaiser, a...
The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday night to accept a settlement agreement with Christopher Tapp for $11.7 million.
In October 2020, Tapp sued the city of Idaho Falls and several former Idaho Falls Police Department officers after he was wrongfully imprisoned for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge.
The money will be covered by the city's insurance company. As part of the settlement the city also agreed...
