James Brown doesn’t even blink at the distance. Beginning June 20, the longtime area high school coach will start a 3,098-mile bike ride from Davis, California, between San Francisco and Sacramento, to his home in Surfside Beach. It will be the 10th ride he’s conducted to raise funds for the Ashley G Foundation, but it will be his longest by some 500 miles. And he’ll ride nearly a quarter of the entire cross-country trip by himself.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO