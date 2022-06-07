ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

VIDEO | Statesboro Apartments and Business damaged by Fire

By DeWayne Grice
Grice Connect
Grice Connect
 4 days ago
Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro and Bulloch County Fire along with Bulloch County EMS and Statesboro Police Department to a fire involving Statesboro apartments and business. At 11:59 am on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 firefighters responded to the Pestmaster Services building located at 834 Northside Drive East in Statesboro....

Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

