Davante Adams admitted the Packers offered him more money, and made some curious comments about Aaron Rodgers in his latest press conference. Adams will make for a valuable addition to the Las Vegas receiving corps, and for good reason — he’s one of the best wideouts in the NFL. This season will be his first experience outside of Green Bay since college, where he’ll play with good friend and fellow Fresno State product Derek Carr.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO