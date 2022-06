PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city that has been plagued by violence in recent weeks is planning to hold a gun buyback event. The goal of the event planned for June 25 is to reduce the number of guns sold illegally and prevent stolen firearms from being used for violence. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Portsmouth residents can hand over a gun and receive money or a gift card in return, with no questions asked.

