News Briefs

The Meigs-Decatur Public Library will host Athens author Stephanie Campisi on Wednesday, June 15, at 1 p.m.

Campisi will be reading some of her children’s books.

The event is free and open to all. The library is located at 120 E. Memorial Drive in Decatur.

•

The Good Faith Clinic will be open on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens, on Tuesday, June 14 and 28. Refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The Good Faith Clinic is primary health care for residents of McMinn and Meigs counties, ages 18-64, who do not have any form of medical insurance, including TennCare.

•

Athens Movie Palace is hosting the $2 Summer Series.

The series is sponsored by Domino’s of Athens and proceeds will benefit the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties.

The Summer Series movies will be shown at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; noon on Mondays; and 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The movies are as follows:

• June 8: Hotel Transylvania

• June 11, 13, 15: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

• June 18, 20, 22: Rascal Rebel Rabbit

• June 25, 27, 29: The Angry Birds Movie

• July 2, 4, 6: The Secret Life of Pets

• July 9, 11, 13: The Flintstones

• July 16, 18, 20: Madagascar

• July 23, 25, 27: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

•

The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Athens Farmers Market is now open Tuesdays from 2-5 p.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.

The market will be open Thursdays from 2-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting June 9. An official event celebrating the market’s 12th season will tentatively be held Saturday, July 9, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

“The Athens Farmers Market opening is a sure sign of warmer weather ahead. Already, we have been having a lot of interest in the farmers market with a wide variety of products. Things to look for this year will be produce, meats including chicken, and new baked goods like macarons! I anticipate another great season ahead of us. Our hours are different this year compared to the past few, as the vendors voted on giving an earlier start a chance, so we will now be open at 2 p.m. for sales to begin,” said Market Manager Brianna Hanson.

All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the City of Athens Parks and Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov/parks and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov

For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.

•

The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new health initiative challenging McMinn countians to Walk for the Health of McMinn.

This program is designed to encourage everyone to get outside and get some exercise. The parks department has organized walking groups at several city parks throughout the week, or participants are encouraged to go out on their own and log their miles. The goal is to have the community log their miles and by Aug. 23 to have reached 53,276 miles as a community, which equals a mile for every resident in McMinn County.

“We are so excited to start this new program and encourage everyone to be moving more whether you are running, rolling, strolling or walking. It’s no secret that obesity rates are crazy high and as a parks department, we want to do something about it. We have created a quick online form to log and enter miles and we are encouraging schools, businesses, and community organizations to organize their own walks to help us reach our goal. We are planning a completion party for Aug. 23, 2022, which is the 200th anniversary that our city was incorporated. We hope to have a lot to celebrate that day,” stated Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.

To get your school, business, or organization involved, contact Brianna Baker at bbaker@

For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.

•

The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.

The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.

The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.

•

The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure update:

The area to be affected is E. Madison Avenue, from Guille Street to Mayfield Lane. This street will be closed on Wednesday, June 8, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for Mayfield Dairy Farms’ installation of equipment.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.

•

The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a monthly food truck event that will be hosted at Market Park on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The public is welcome to enjoy a meal from a food truck and check out the fresh produce and goods at the Athens Farmers Market. Food trucks must be health department inspected and pre-registered. All interested food trucks should return a completed application to the Parks and Recreation Department, and event is limited to the first six food trucks.

“We have held a few successful food truck nights and have been requested to host regular events. The farmers market will be open from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesdays so there will be a variety of things downtown in addition to the brick-and-mortar businesses,” said Athens Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.

For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.