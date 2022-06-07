ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

West Valley's Priscilla Rose Band to perform in Peoria

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXbP4_0g3Hsob800

West Valley combo The Priscilla Rose Band will bring their classic rock and pop catalog to Peoria this month.

The band features Glendale resident Priscilla Pinches (keyboard and vocals), Goodyear resident Ray Carter (bass and vocals), Sun City resident Rich La Rose (guitar and vocals), and Peoria resident Gordie Robell (drums and saxophone). The foursome will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, June 17 at Chef Peters Bistro, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria.

“We’re very excited about Gordie Robell joining us, on drums and saxophone,” La Rose stated. “Sometimes, he plays them both at the same time! He’ll work the bass drum and hi hat with his feet, while he plays his sax.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Goodyear, AZ
City
Sun City, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Entertainment
City
Peoria, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Valley#The Band#The Priscilla Rose Band#Chef Peters Bistro
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy