Rochester, NY

Rochester Police Accountability Board meets with RPD

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Police Accountability Board met with the Rochester Police Department Monday in what is being described as a "productive meeting." In a statement released by the PAB, members said...

spectrumlocalnews.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Shani Wilson resigns as Rochester Police Accountability Board chair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Shani Wilson has resigned as chair of the Rochester Police Accountability Board amid allegations of retaliation and sexual harassment. PAB Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds, who is currently on administrative leave, published an essay online earlier this week, claiming Wilson sexually harassed him from the start of his service with the board in 2020. After reporting the alleged harassment, Reynolds claims Wilson launched a campaign to discredit him and ruin his reputation.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

PAB Board Chair submits resignation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The chair of Rochester's Police Accountability Board submitted her resignation Friday afternoon. Shani Wilson is stepping down effective immediately. The board will hold a special meeting Monday to appoint a new chair. Wilson's resignation comes the same week suspended PAB Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds published comments...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

City hiring "Peacemakers" to launch fellowship program for people with guns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The City of Rochester is getting ready to start a new program that will essentially pay people with guns not to use them. The City has begun the hiring process for the Peacemaker Fellowship program. It is currently interviewing candidates for “peacemaker” or mentor positions. Once hired, those city employees will be tasked with working their contacts on the streets to recruit and build trust with potential fellows. The fellows are typically men between the ages of 18-24 who’ve already been involved in shootings. Once a fellow commits to the program, he can earn a monthly stipend for participating.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man charged in gunpoint robbery on Joseph Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police Department officers arrested a local man for a gunpoint robbery that occurred Saturday night on the city's north side. Marcus Harris, 27, of Rochester was charged with criminal possession of a handgun, grand larceny and New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. At...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Rochester firm will help town of Seneca gather input on future of Ontario County landfill

The Seneca Town Board has voted to hire a Rochester consulting firm to help it gather public input about the future of the Ontario County landfill. The Finger Lakes Times reports the board has hired Causewave Community Partners LLC to help it design a process to gather residents’ input. The landfill is scheduled to close when its current operating permit expires in 2028, but the county hasn’t ruled out extending the permit. Aaron Latanzio of Causewave made a presentation at Tuesday’s board meeting as to how the company will gather input. He said the firm will present information to residents on the benefits of the landfill and the potential impact of closing it, both environmentally and fiscally.
iheart.com

Rochester's 30th Homicide of 2020

Rochester police are now investigating the city's 30th homicide of the year. Officers patrolling the East End bar district heard gunshots and found the victim at East Avenue and Lawrence Street. He'd been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released yet. Police say he may have been involved in an argument with an unknown person right before the shots were fired.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Multi-agency response saves a life

Brockport Firefighters (BFD), the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Monroe Ambulance were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident in the area of 538 Salmon Creek Road in the Town of Sweden on June 1 at 11:30 a.m. The caller stated a car had struck a tree, one person was trapped inside, and the vehicle was on fire. Due to the proximity to the Town of Ogden, and the seriousness of the incident, officers from the Ogden Police Department (OPD) responded immediately with the Deputies from MCSO. Deputy Fire Chief (DC) Jose Medina (BFD) requested Spencerport Fire Department (SFD) be added to the assignment as he called enroute to the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

New charge for Rochester man accused in Henrietta restaurant shootout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man accused of engaging in a shootout with police last week in a Henrietta restaurant is facing a new charge. Announced Friday, a Monroe County Grand Jury has indicted 33-year-old Alonzo Jones with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer, and two […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Car stolen at knifepoint in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Irondequoit Police are searching a suspect and car stolen in a carjacking Wednesday night. IPD reports two women had just finished shopping in the Stutson Bridge Plaza at 9:30 p.m. on Pattonwood Drive when they were approached by a man with a knife. Police say the...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man fatally shot at East End bar district

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department said a man in his mid-20s died after an overnight shooting on Lawrence Street. Officers heard shots fired coming from East Avenue while patrolling the East End bar district Saturday at around 1 a.m. Officers said the victim had been shot in his upper body and was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

Pittsford Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Phelps

Authorities are still investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place on Thursday. Troopers were called to mile marker 327.9 on I-90 eastbound in the Ontario county town of Phelps, New York at approximately 2:40pm on Thursday, June 9, 2022 for a report of a motorcycle crash. I-90 (Governor Thomas...
PHELPS, NY
News 8 WROC

Man in parked car shot overnight in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man was hospitalized after being shot overnight while sitting in a parked vehicle on the city’s southwest side. Authorities say officers responded to the area of Reynolds Street and Cady Street for the report of a shooting around 2:50 a.m. According to police, once on the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

AMBER Alert for Niagara County 10-month-old canceled

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An AMBER Alert regarding 10-month-old Royalty Mullen has been canceled, as she was reportedly found safe and was returned to authorities. Mullen was reported as the victim of a non-custodial abduction just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Sheriff’s office, her father, Anthones Mullen, Jr. unlawfully entered a Sweetwood […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

