Rochester Police Accountability Board meets with RPD

The Seneca Town Board has voted to hire a Rochester consulting firm to help it gather public input about the future of the Ontario County landfill. The Finger Lakes Times reports the board has hired Causewave Community Partners LLC to help it design a process to gather residents’ input. The landfill is scheduled to close when its current operating permit expires in 2028, but the county hasn’t ruled out extending the permit. Aaron Latanzio of Causewave made a presentation at Tuesday’s board meeting as to how the company will gather input. He said the firm will present information to residents on the benefits of the landfill and the potential impact of closing it, both environmentally and fiscally.

2 DAYS AGO