Hulu released the XXXtentacion documentary, Look At Me late last month which is produced by his manager, his mother, and the co-founder of The Fader magazine. The documentary has received a mixed reaction from fans and critics but they did also announce that a compilation of music from the troubled rapper will accompany it. The first part of the 25-song double album, Look at Me Then, features 11 of the rapper’s early stuff, which will now be available on streaming services for the first time. It includes the fan favorite ‘FUXK’ with his friend Ski Mask the Slump God.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO