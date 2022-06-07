ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

SoundCloud Highlights Rising Plugg Rap Movement With MexikoDro and More in New SCENES Episode

By Joey Ech
XXL Mag
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Plugg rap has moved from Atlanta to a global sound thanks to its artists and the internet. Now, SoundCloud, which saw the subgenre bubbling up on its platform and highlighted it in a playlist in 2021, is further supporting the growing movement in its award-winning music discovery series SCENES....

www.xxlmag.com

